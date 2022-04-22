Unless you've been living under a rock, you know about the bizarre, messy legal feud going on between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp's lawsuit comes in retaliation to an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post where she revealed she was a victim of domestic abuse, and it brought to light some shocking facts about the pair. From Depp's missing finger to Heard's alleged 'threesome' with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, there are a lot of heinous revelations floating around.

The one that strikes us the most is this: During the ongoing $100 million defamation suit Depp admitted that Disney had dropped him from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 just days after Heard published her accusatory piece. While having a cross-examination with his lawyer, he was asked about a Daily Mail article that reported Depp was "out as Jack Sparrow." He testified, "I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me." "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So, I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point."

Defending his earlier point Depp also confirmed that Disney continued to sell Jack Sparrow merchandise. "They didn’t remove my character from the rides," he said. "They didn’t stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something trailing behind me that they’d find."

When his lawyer questioned, "The fact is, Mr Depp if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?" Depp responded, “That is true.”

A new Pirates of the Caribbean movie starring Margot Robbie has since entered development. It’s unclear whether Depp would have starred alongside her in the upcoming movie, or whether this version of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 had been reimagined following Depp’s departure.

Regardless, Pirates of the Caribbean had been a huge part of our lives growing up. It is devasting to witness our childhood hero ruined into a creepy and slimy villain IRL with his crass choice of words and shameful accusations. Like the rest of the world, we mourn the loss of our beloved Jack Sparrow as we await the results of this trial.