There are very few movies from the 90s and early 2000s that you won't find Johny Lever in. No matter what the subject was, Johny would be a part of the film for comedic relief and he always delivered.

In many ways, he can be called a legend. And this legend is now using his impeccable timing to make amazing dance videos.

Well, he has only put one on Instagram but that was enough to start the chatter. Along with his kids, Jamie Lever and Jessey Lever, Johny can be seen grooving to the Don't Touch Me song and you'd want to watch it on repeat.

People have been loving the family's enthusiasm on the internet and here are a few reactions to the video:

Imagine being a little kid where Johny Lever is dad. What fun 😍

— m (@mufflrman) March 4, 2021

Johnny Lever and his kids are something else



— Sukhada (@appadappajappa) March 3, 2021

This man never ages even after having 2 adults children.

Man hasn't aged a day

Omg it was so funny nd cute😂

Now while we are at it, let's look at his daughter Jamie's other dance videos, including some with brother Jamie.

What a talented family, what incredible fun.