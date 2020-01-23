Todd Philips' Joker is a tragic story of a nihilistic clown. Joaquin Phoenix is a good looking man but nobody who ever watched the film is ever going to say that it was hot. If they do, please report them. They're fucked up. 

Source: Indiewire

That being said, Joker is going to go through the same treatment as some of the other classics like Forrest Hump, Laid in Manhattan and ET: The Extra Testicle.

Source: Tenor

Now, let's not pretend like you don't know what I'm talking about. You might not have watched them classics but you know what I am talking about. 

It's a porn parody of Joker

Source: Unilad

According to Unilad, Japanese AV idol Yui Hatano has made an X-rated version of the clown prince of crime, giving his origin story the live-action porn treatment.

Source: Unilad

Hell, who knows, it might also involve an adult Batman. Wouldn't that be something?