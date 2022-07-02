When we binge-watch a show, we don't even realise how much a character, or the actor playing the character, has grown. We only realise it when we zoom out and compare. So, here are some of our favourite characters and how they looked in the first season versus the last.

1. Kit Harington aka Jon Snow in GOT Season 1 vs GOT Season 8

kit harington jon snow got s1 vs s8

2. Emilia Clarke aka ‎Daenerys Targaryen in GOT Season 1 vs GOT Season 8

emilia clarke got season 1 vs season 8

3. Bryan Cranston aka Walter White in Breaking Bad Season 1 vs Breaking Bad Season 5

bryan cranston in breaking bad season 1 vs season 5

4. Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven in Stranger Things Season 1 vs Strange Things Season 4

11 stranger things then vs now

5. Joe Keery aka King Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Season 1 vs Stranger Things Season 4

steve harrington

6. Jennifer Anniston aka Rachel Green in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

rachel green

7. Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

chandler

8. Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

phoebe

9. David Schwimmer aka Ross in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

ross

10. Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

joey

11. Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

monica

12. Mandy Moore aka Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us Season 1 vs This Is Us Season 6

this is us

13. Milo Ventimiglia aka 'Husband Goals' Jack Pearson in This Is Us Season 1 vs This Is Us Season 10

this is us milo jack pearson

14. Steve Carell aka Michael Scott in The Office Season 1 vs The Office Season 9

michael scott

15. Jenna Fischer aka Pam Beesly in The Office Season 1 vs The Office Season 9

jenna fischer

16. John Krasinski aka Jim Halpert in The Office Season 1 vs The Office Season 9

the office jim

17. Jensen Ackles aka 'Dreamy' Dean Winchester in Supernatural Season 1 vs Supernatural Season 15

dean winchester

18. Misha Collins aka Castiel in Supernatural Season 1 vs Season 15

misha collins supernatural

19. Jared Padalecki aka Sam Winchester in Supernatural Season 1 vs Supernatural Season 15

sam winchester supernatural

20. Andy Samberg aka Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 vs Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8

jake peralta

21. Melissa Fumero aka Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 vs Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8

amy santiago

22. Gabriel Macht aka Harvey Specter in Suits Season 1 vs Suits Season 9

harvey specter

23. Patrick J. Adams aka Michael Ross in Suits Season 1 vs Suits Season 9

mike ross

24. Neil Patrick Harris aka Barney Stinson in HIMYM Season 1 vs HIMYM Season 9

barney

25. Cobie Smulders aka Robin Scherbatsky in HIMYM Season 1 vs HIMYM Season 9

robin

26. Josh Radnor aka Ted Mosby in HIMYM Season 1 vs HIMYM Season 9

ted mosby

Which characters had the starkest transformation? Let us know in the comments below. 