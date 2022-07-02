When we binge-watch a show, we don't even realise how much a character, or the actor playing the character, has grown. We only realise it when we zoom out and compare. So, here are some of our favourite characters and how they looked in the first season versus the last.

1. Kit Harington aka Jon Snow in GOT Season 1 vs GOT Season 8

2. Emilia Clarke aka ‎Daenerys Targaryen in GOT Season 1 vs GOT Season 8

3. Bryan Cranston aka Walter White in Breaking Bad Season 1 vs Breaking Bad Season 5

4. Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven in Stranger Things Season 1 vs Strange Things Season 4

5. Joe Keery aka King Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Season 1 vs Stranger Things Season 4

6. Jennifer Anniston aka Rachel Green in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

7. Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

8. Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

9. David Schwimmer aka Ross in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

10. Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

11. Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller in Friends Season 1 vs Friends Season 10

12. Mandy Moore aka Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us Season 1 vs This Is Us Season 6

13. Milo Ventimiglia aka 'Husband Goals' Jack Pearson in This Is Us Season 1 vs This Is Us Season 10

14. Steve Carell aka Michael Scott in The Office Season 1 vs The Office Season 9

15. Jenna Fischer aka Pam Beesly in The Office Season 1 vs The Office Season 9

16. John Krasinski aka Jim Halpert in The Office Season 1 vs The Office Season 9

17. Jensen Ackles aka 'Dreamy' Dean Winchester in Supernatural Season 1 vs Supernatural Season 15

18. Misha Collins aka Castiel in Supernatural Season 1 vs Season 15

19. Jared Padalecki aka Sam Winchester in Supernatural Season 1 vs Supernatural Season 15

20. Andy Samberg aka Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 vs Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8

21. Melissa Fumero aka Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 vs Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8

22. Gabriel Macht aka Harvey Specter in Suits Season 1 vs Suits Season 9

23. Patrick J. Adams aka Michael Ross in Suits Season 1 vs Suits Season 9

24. Neil Patrick Harris aka Barney Stinson in HIMYM Season 1 vs HIMYM Season 9

25. Cobie Smulders aka Robin Scherbatsky in HIMYM Season 1 vs HIMYM Season 9

26. Josh Radnor aka Ted Mosby in HIMYM Season 1 vs HIMYM Season 9

Which characters had the starkest transformation? Let us know in the comments below.