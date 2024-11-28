Juhi Chawla has always been a Bollywood queen, but her business moves are just as royal. With a jaw-dropping net worth of ₹4,600 crore, thanks to her investments and co-ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), she’s a force to be reckoned with.

And now, it looks like her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, is stepping up to carry the legacy forward, and she’s doing it with style and smarts.

Recently, Jahnavi represented KKR at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, alongside her father, Jay Mehta, and Venky Mysore, KKR’s Managing Director. With Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, Suhana and Aryan, missing in action this time, all eyes were on Jahnavi as she took her seat at the franchise’s bidding table.

It’s not her first rodeo, though, this young powerhouse grabbed headlines at the IPL 2022 auction when she shared the table with Suhana and Aryan, sparking comparisons to the next-gen of Bollywood royalty.

Jahnavi isn’t just a rich kid sitting pretty; she’s got the brains to back it up. A Columbia University graduate, Jahnavi has a strong foundation to manage the empire she’s set to inherit. Her father, Jay Mehta, heads the Mehta Group, a multinational conglomerate with interests in cement, horticulture, packaging, and more, boasting assets exceeding ₹4,200 crore. With roots spanning Canada, the U.S., Kenya, and Uganda, this isn’t your average family business.

Juhi Chawla, in a 2021 interview, expressed her pride in the kids stepping up at IPL auctions. “Not just the future, they are the present of the team,” she said, reminiscing about how the tables have turned. From cheering for their parents on-screen to becoming the faces of a massive IPL franchise, Jahnavi, Aryan, and Suhana are redefining the next gen of Bollywood-business dynasties.

Jahnavi’s poised demeanor at the auction, combined with her deep understanding of the sport and the business side of things, signals that she’s more than ready to lead. While her parents, Juhi and Jay, laid the foundation, Jahnavi seems set to take things to the next level. From managing a cricket franchise to potentially helming a billion-dollar conglomerate, she’s proving that dynasties aren’t just about inheritance, they’re about innovation.

So, whether it’s cricket, boardrooms, or the red carpet, Jahnavi Mehta is a name you’ll want to keep an eye on. With a lineage that screams excellence and a work ethic to match, this boss lady is here to rule, and we’re here for it!