Some time last week, we saw the release of Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer is rated PG-13 and is a satire about gender roles. The movie had a lot of hype around it, and many have said that it lived up to the expectations. But, of course, there are some people who thought it was distasteful. For instance, TV actor Juhi Parmar went to watch the film with her 10-year-old daughter and felt that the film was inappropriate for kids.

Parmar said that she had to leave the movie theatre within 10-15 minutes because of the language and has even asked why no one audited the film properly before its release.

Here’s how the internet has responded to the celeb’s post. Many people have called her out for not being well-informed before taking her 10-year-old daughter to watch it. And others have asked how she’s alright with so much of the content we see in Indian soap shows being easily accessible to children, while still being offended at Barbie’s content. There are a select few who, being parents are concerned about the content.

What do you think about her post?