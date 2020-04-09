DD National is on a mission to turn this quarantine into a childhood nostalgic trip. The network has just announced that Mowgli will be making a comeback as the channel will start recasting The Jungle Book.
ENJOY #TheJungleBook on @DDNational
Watch your favourite show everyday at 1 pm, starting from this afternoon...
Baloo bear and Bagheera along with Mowgli will be blessing your TV screens, every afternoon at 1 p.m, on DD National starting today i.e April 9th.
90's kids can't keep calm after getting the good news about this anime making a comeback:
@DDNational watching jungle book took all of us to past...explaining our kids how we used to enjoy in that days when had only one channel for all thins. So good to see dd national... Even today DD IS THE BEST..Jai ho...— ಮಂಜು (manju) (@66sudheeksha) April 8, 2020
Woh bachpan ki yaadein. . . Woh rishety woh naatey. . . Sab wapas aa rahe hai— S FOR SHRU! (@Shruzzy) April 8, 2020
That's fantastic , our childhood memories— Atul (@Atul77457448) April 8, 2020
Literally the jungle book when the entire jungle forgets about eating eachother for a second to help beat the shit out of shere khan— 🌻 Alex 🐶🍻 (@ThatDarnDuck69) April 9, 2020
Now The Jungle Book at 1PM on DD National 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/8H2zCgCTgE— Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) April 7, 2020
Thank you love it I will watch this jungle book.— Prashant choudhary (@Prashant2898) April 8, 2020
In my childhood I watched it .
Don't forget to watch "The Jungle Book" at 1 PM on DD National.— Surya (@lifeofsurya) April 9, 2020
We pay our gratitude to @DDNational for this favour and wish could they be little more considerate enough to retelecast one of our most childhood fav "Malgudi Days" back which most of them cherished throughout their childhood.— vandana Priyadarshini (@vandanaPriyada9) April 8, 2020
@DDNational Ek he to dil hai, kitni bar jeeto ge. Thank you for taking me back to my childhood #TheJungleBook #Doordarshan #PMO #Lockdown21 #CoronavirusLockdown #childhoodTwitter pic.twitter.com/2AGkwc6UDj— kashmiri Pandit (@BhartiSahyog) April 7, 2020
Now every afternoon is going to feel like a Sunday morning for every 90's kid.