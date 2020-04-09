DD National is on a mission to turn this quarantine into a childhood nostalgic trip. The network has just announced that Mowgli will be making a comeback as the channel will start recasting The Jungle Book.

Baloo bear and Bagheera along with Mowgli will be blessing your TV screens, every afternoon at 1 p.m, on DD National starting today i.e April 9th.

90's kids can't keep calm after getting the good news about this anime making a comeback:

@DDNational watching jungle book took all of us to past...explaining our kids how we used to enjoy in that days when had only one channel for all thins. So good to see dd national... Even today DD IS THE BEST..Jai ho...



Why not #vikramaurbethal,,, — ಮಂಜು (manju) (@66sudheeksha) April 8, 2020

Woh bachpan ki yaadein. . . Woh rishety woh naatey. . . Sab wapas aa rahe hai — S FOR SHRU! (@Shruzzy) April 8, 2020

That's fantastic , our childhood memories — Atul (@Atul77457448) April 8, 2020

Thank you so much @DDNational for this 😍😍😍😎 — Md Naveed and 453 others (@iam_Naveeeed) April 8, 2020

Yo @DDNational this is not the actual Jungle Book which used to be telecast in DD National long back. Where is that Jungle book where Nana Patekar was the voice of Sher Khan and which started with the song "Chaddi Pehenke Phool Khila hai" — 📯🐃 (@biscuit_rotti) April 8, 2020

Literally the jungle book when the entire jungle forgets about eating eachother for a second to help beat the shit out of shere khan — 🌻 Alex 🐶🍻 (@ThatDarnDuck69) April 9, 2020

Now The Jungle Book at 1PM on DD National 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/8H2zCgCTgE — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) April 7, 2020

Thank you love it I will watch this jungle book.



In my childhood I watched it . — Prashant choudhary (@Prashant2898) April 8, 2020

Don't forget to watch "The Jungle Book" at 1 PM on DD National. — Surya (@lifeofsurya) April 9, 2020

We pay our gratitude to @DDNational for this favour and wish could they be little more considerate enough to retelecast one of our most childhood fav "Malgudi Days" back which most of them cherished throughout their childhood. — vandana Priyadarshini (@vandanaPriyada9) April 8, 2020

Now every afternoon is going to feel like a Sunday morning for every 90's kid.