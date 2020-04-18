Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly the most bubbly and zestful actress in B-town.
She will also be seen in an upcoming Netflix film ‘Mrs Serial Killer' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, and just as she kills in every look she'll be a killer in the film too.
Jacqueline is regularly seen wearing fun outfits full of colour and carrying each with panache. Her range of style is never-ending. Jacqueline can pull off any style she wears because she wears her looks with confidence.
A perfect Brunch look.
Too many hearts for this Bengali Gorgeousness
Pure Beauty!
The Vedic Era wants their princess back
Gorgeous animal instinct.
Jaw-Dropping beautiful in this saree
Yes, Boss!
The casual everyday look
Can party all night
Perfect beachy vibes.
She just makes every outfit look gorgeous!