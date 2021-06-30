The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu continues! Who can forget the sasti copy and B grade actress remarks that were thrown at Taapsee by Kangana and her sister, on social media and in interviews. And apparently there is no changing that, since Rangoli recently made another remark about Taapsee copying Kangana's fashion sense.

However, now that Kangana is no longer on Twitter, Taapsee was asked in an interview how she felt about it and if she missed her.

No, I don't miss her. I didn't miss her, or want her, also before. She's too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don't care, when you're indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn't hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that's the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn't matter to me.

- Taapsee to HT

Obviously, Kangana did not keep calm about this and took to Instagram to speak her mind. She put up several insta stories about Taapsee's comment and called her a 'B grade' actor once again.

There's more.

This rivalry has been on since 2019 and looks like it isn't stopping anytime soon.