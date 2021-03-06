Recently, Income Tax raids were conducted at the houses of actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap. While the findings of the raids have not yet been made public, officially, speculations about possible tax fraud are already floating on social media.

Amidst the ongoing raids and rumors, Taapsee took to Twitter to shed some insight about the whole proceedings.

2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 😡 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

And like the star that she is, Taapsee signed off with a cheeky comment directed at Kangana, who has, in past, attacked Taapsee (often without provocation) by calling her a 'sasti copy' and a 'b-grade actress'.

3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister 🙏🏼



P.S- “not so sasti” anymore 💁🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

Of course, Kangana, despite all her claims of leaving Twitter for Koo (and giving us hope), is not one to pass on an opportunity to direct cheap remarks at another woman and pull her down.

And thus, she responded to Taapsee's tweet by calling her 'rapists ka feminist'.

You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti 👍 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2021

Being highly offensive in just three words is truly a special 'skill', that Kangana alone possesses. Consequently, people took to Twitter to share their opinions:

When One tweet rattled the Govt !! Stay strong Taapsee ✊❤️ pic.twitter.com/mBIi9zL0dZ — TOO MUCH DEMOCRACY (@L0ST_IN_CINEMA) March 6, 2021

"Came out clean" Lol 😂

Ask her to grow a spine and have the courage to show up in court first. Not keep hitting behind her BJP masters and trying to move everything to HPhttps://t.co/oRIMRMc42X — Anti-Fascist Lady 🤝 (@DoggoMamma) March 6, 2021

I love @taapsee. What an icon. — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) March 6, 2021

This thread by @taapsee . More power to your elbow. Shine on #TapseePannu https://t.co/9ZNS3MTG0T — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) March 6, 2021

At this point, the number of times Kangana has smeared the spirit of feminism in the guise of being 'empowered' is just a tad bit more than the number of times she's mentioned she's a National Award-winning actress. But, who's counting, really!