While most of our country is busy moral policing women for their choice of clothes or blaming Rhea for perpetuating an unsolved case, I'd like to call out a pattern that Kangana Ranaut has been following to pull down other women in the name of feminism.

In the most recent episode of Kangana against the entire film industry, while being interviewed by Navika Kumar, Ranaut went on to call Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' on national television.

Even Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right.

- Kangna Ranaut

Kangana hits out at @UrmilaMatondkar over her remark on ‘BJP ticket’.



I don't have to work much to get a ticket: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/wrlzgr4zB7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

Kangana's comment was supposed to be a retaliation against Urmila's statement that suggested Ranaut should question her own state, Himachal Pradesh for drugs.

However, this is not the first time Kangana has tried to maliciously belittle and disrespect a female celebrity's reputation for speaking their minds or standing up against her ideologies.

Earlier this year, again on national television, Kangana went on to call self-made, "outsiders", Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar "B-grade actors".

#KanganaSpeaksToArnab | I want to share this information publically so that there is no hiding of facts. In 2016, when I started to talk about nepotism, why should I be isolated?: Kangana Ranaut, Actress @KanganaTeam

Watch here live: https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/AGw3hkWPHq — Republic (@republic) July 18, 2020

Now, I have a few questions, why does Kanagana think that condescendingly calling someone a "B-grade actor" or a "soft porn star" is an insult in the first place?

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Secondly, why is her standard response to any opinionated woman's statement followed by a demeaning comment that aims at character assassination? What is this behaviour, Kangana?

I mean doesn't the basic essence of feminism lie in the right to make your own choices? Whether it is to be a home-maker or a pornstar, a feminist would never disrespect the choices of another fellow feminist.

Thirdly, dismissing someone's opinions by calling them a 'soft porn star' or a 'B-grade' actor is everything that is wrong with our society. It is not only an insult to porn-stars as a community but also feminism as an ideology.

Pulling down other women in the name of feminism is the biggest known scam that Kangana has pulled off to date.Taking inspiration from Frieda Kahlo for dress-up doesn't make her a feminist.

Labeling people who call her out for her controversial statements as 'fake feminists' and publically abusing them is another toxic trait that Ms.Ranaut possesses.

You get what you deserve shut this shop of fake feminism, don’t try and milk what genuine feminists are fighting across the world sacrificing their life earnings and risking their lives. Back off ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Maybe Ms. Ranaut is just whitewashing her conscience. Maybe she's projecting when she blurts labels of 'fake feminists' to whoever tries to hold her accountable for her actions.

Or maybe by maliciously demeaning a fellow 'outsider' colleague she feels better about her own achievements just like a bully.

However, by pulling her colleagues down with an intent to character assassinate, she's giving the majority of the public what they want--- shutting down women with an opinion by namecalling them.

Whatever said and done, Kangana is far from the idea of standing for equal rights if she continues to demean and disregard women that do not have the same perspective as her.

