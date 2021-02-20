Actor Kangana Ranaut is really proving to be the queen of offensive tweets. I mean, it certainly takes special skills to defend yourself against a derogatory comment, by pulling down other women.

But Kangana Ranaut did exactly that by casting a disparaging remark on Deepika, Alia, and Katrina, while defending herself against former minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory comments.

Former minister Sukhdev Panse referred to Kangana Ranaut as a 'naachney gaane wali'.

Former minister in the previous #KamalNath govt in Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, has made a derogatory remark against #Bollywood actress #KanganaRanaut (@KanganaTeam), calling her a 'Naachney Gaane waali' (which loosely translates into a cheap version of a public entertainer). pic.twitter.com/7zAxNLlHEC — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) February 19, 2021

MP: Congress MLA Sukhdev Panse says, "Kangana jaisi nachne gane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye...Police baton charges Congress, who's standing for farmers..." while submitting memorandum to Dist Collector over lathi-charge on party workers in Sarni. (19.02) pic.twitter.com/hNAj2FK65R — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

For starters, we'd really like to ask Mr. Panse, since when is being a dancer an abuse? Moreover, Kangana Ranaut, instead of calling out Panse's problematic tweet, or rather, owning the statement and helping change people's mindset, simply did what she does best - toot her own horn and imply that Deepika, Alia, or Katrina are 'naachney gaane wali', not her.

Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

It's not right to deride other women. And it's certainly not right to pull down a profession. And in making the kind of comments she did, Kangana simply put herself in the same league as that of Mr. Panse. Naturally, Twitterati commented on the issue:

"REFUSED TO DO KHAN FILMS!" Yaar jhuth bolne ki bhi hadd hai. 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/csa9YyiZqG — SRKian Yug (@SRKian_yug) February 19, 2021

Omg..on point 😂💯 — Prashant (@prshntsharma_) February 19, 2021

Yo why is she still on this app what happened to koo 🤡 https://t.co/E5U26GaiFV — 🖕🏾👽🦁🖕🏾MCKILLUMINATI69 | JaiBhim💙🖤 (@Mckiluminati69) February 19, 2021

It's funny cause it's hypocritical, and untrue, and slutshamy https://t.co/PW1hsq8bcS — Salman Khan Burner Account (@ClitPrincess1) February 19, 2021

I don't see any difference between Pragya Singh's 'Shudra' remark and this flaunting of Rajput status.Both are two sides of the same Rajput women. The only difference I see is that one has not yet joined Bjp officially. https://t.co/l2R6L5eDJP — Aravind (@aravind_mnnit) February 19, 2021

U don’t know art. Can we say that if that’s your attitude towards artists ?Anyone says one little thing and your reaction is like eruption of idk biggest volcano ever with no direction nd includes everything irrelevant. What’s happening to you, you were so good. https://t.co/xtsu4A4Wup — Aman 🦅 (@inPB70) February 19, 2021

What Kangana continuously fails to realize is that putting other women down is not feminism. It's just petty behavior, that befits no one, queen or commoner.