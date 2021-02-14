Apart from being a former football player, a former wrestler and a versatile actor, Dwayne Johnson is also an amazing father.

He has 3 daughters- Tiana Gia Johnson (2 years old), Jasmine Johnson (5 years old) and Simone Johnson (19 years old) and he loves them with all his heart.

And, these pictures and videos of him chilling with his daughters is proof of just how cool he is as a dad. (This is a picture of him with his 2-year-old daugther Tiana Gia Johnson).

In an Instagram post he opened up about having daugthers instead of sons and this is what he had to say:

Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way.

Spending quality time with his daugthers is something he always looks forward to.

This is a lovely picture of him with Tiana and Jasmine and it's adorable.

And, goofing around with his daughters seems like his favourite time pass.

He's a proud father of 3 daughters and he says he wouldn't have had it any other way. He loves the fact that his daughters keep him wrapped around their fingers.

Despite accepting the fact that parenting isn't as easy as it seems, Dwayne says he's willing to sacrifice anything to see his babies smile.

Just a pic of Rock being the perfect dad.

During an interview when he was asked about living with his family of girls he said:

It's the best thing. I have a house full of just strong, badass women. It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.

Movie time!

Recently, during an interview , he also talked about embracing fatherhood. He said:

I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have. I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give [my children] things that I felt I never got.

This video of Dwayne trying to impress his daughter with his singing skills is just too cute.

Being the protective yet, fun father.

Just like any good father, he's always present for his daughters important days.

X'mas time = Family time

Be it movie premeires or award functions, he never leaves his family behind.

The Rock seems to have perfected his role as a father but, he says he's still learning. In 2017, during an interview with Fatherly he said:

Through life and experience, I’m a different kind of dad. My daughters teach me so much, and continue to check me. They’re the equalizer.

A family man!

He's nicknamed The Rock but, he's a softie at heart when it comes to his daughters. Isn't it?