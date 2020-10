Jim Sarbh stole our hearts with Neerja and now, with Taish we know we will never take our eyes off him.

Here are pictures of the actor that prove he will always be our crush:

His salt and pepper hair is what dreams are made of!

Jim in black is not appreciated enough

Is there anything he doesn't look good in?

JIM X Little Kitten - the photo series we didn't know we needed

The perfect combination of talent and good looks!







All images are from Jim Sarbh's Instagram account.