After waiting for what felt like forever, the Justice League: The Snyder Cut is finally streaming in India.

Yes, Zack Snyder's Justice League, starring Henry Cavill (Superman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), etc., is now available in India, for both rent and purchase.

It is available on rent on the following platforms, as per the listed price, for a period of 30 days. However once you play it, you have two days to finish the film:

It is also available for purchase, for ₹689 on BookMyShow Stream and for ₹690 on Apple TV.

After over 3 years, there is finally a chance to watch the version of Justice League that fans of the franchise actually deserve. So get streaming!