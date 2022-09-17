After singer-pop star, Justin Bieber announced his world tour, and the concert in New Delhi, a lot of Indian fans were excited. However, unfortunately, the singer had to call off the Justice World Tour scheduled for October, including the concert in India.

The tour has been cancelled owing to his health, and it was confirmed by BookMyShow through a post. Earlier this year, in June, Justin Bieber had also shared a video talking about his health, mentioning how he’d taking rest after he was diagnosed with a condition.

I wanted to update you on what’s been going on. As you see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome. It’s from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and facial nerved, causing my face to have paralysis.

Fans are wishing for his speedy recovery, hoping that they’d get to see him perform soon.

It's okay guys… One day he will be back for sure!! I believe. For now, just pray for his good health and safety. — NJ👩🏻‍🔬 (@Blooming_Jailey) September 15, 2022

Health is a priority. Can always wait for him ! ☺️ — 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚞 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 🕊🌱 (@mygardenoflily) September 15, 2022

Wishing @justinbieber peace, rest, happiness and recovery. Hoping fans send love & appreciation for the incredible shows he’s brought us.

💜💔💜💔💜 — biebermusicfan | WishesJustinAHappyLife 🫶💜 🇳🇿 (@beibermusicfan) September 16, 2022

After a brief pause, he had resumed his tour in August which had a lot of fans excited. Updating about his condition, he had also mentioned that he was doing facial exercises for his nerves, and it will all get back to normal with time.