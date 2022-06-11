After cancelling gigs this week, singer Justin Bieber announced he is suffering from facial paralysis. Beiber has been diagnosed with a rare illness that has left half of his face paralysed, thus his tour has been postponed until he recovers.

On Friday, the Grammy winner posted a video on Instagram in which he discussed his condition. The 28-year-old says he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affects nerves in the face and is caused by a shingles outbreak. The musician showed in the video that he could only move one side of his face and described that his condition is pretty serious.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," the singer said in the three-minute video, pointing to the right side of his face.

"I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do," he further added.

Justin Bieber stated that he has no idea how long it will take him to heal. He did, however, appear to be optimistic about making a full recovery with rest and therapy.

In just a few hours, Justin's video got 14 million views and hundreds of prayers and well wishes for him in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Bieber was scheduled to perform in Washington, D.C., and Toronto earlier this week, with additional shows in New York and Los Angeles planned in the coming weeks.