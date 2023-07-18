Actor Vijay Varma has become a household name with films like Pink, Gully Boy, and Darlings. Varma is also known for web series such as Mirzapur, She, and Dahaad. He was recently seen in the anthology, Lust Stories 2 alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Vijay Varma has experimented with different roles in his career, be it a serial killer or wife beater.

A still from Darlings

This time, he has turned into a cop. I am talking about an upcoming crime drama TV series, Kaalkoot. Speaking of which, the trailer of Vijay Varma’s series, Kaalkoot, was recently released on the Internet. And the series looks quite intriguing.

Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. “Kuch cases aate-jaate hain… par kuch aise hote hai jo zindagi badal dete hai. Time to unfold the truth!” his post reads.

Source: Jio Cinema

In the trailer, we see Vijay playing the role of a police officer, Ravi Shankar Tripathi, for the first time ever. Varma as Ravi can be heard reading out his resignation letter addressed to his senior as he walks outside the police station.

Source: Jio Cinema

“Pichle teen mahino mein maine jo kuch bhi is thaane mein hote hue dekha hai, usse dekh kar aage naukri ki ichcha juta nahin pa raha hoon…” he says in the video.

However, his resignation letter is rejected and his senior sends him back to investigate an acid attack case.

Source: Jio Cinema

Shweta Tripathi plays the acid attack survivor in the series. Yashpal Sharma and Seema Biwas are also a part of it.

Source: Jio Cinema

Written and directed by Sumit Saxena, Kaalkoot will start streaming free on Jio Cinema from July 27. The series is co-written by Arunabh Kumar of TVF fame.

Are you excited about Vijay Varma’s role as cop?