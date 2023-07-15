From being cast as a supporting artist to playing an antagonist and then performing comic roles in his films, late veteran actor Kader Khan‘s contribution in Indian cinema is truly unparalleled. Many cinephiles remember him as a comic actor in movies like Dulhe Raja, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and more but not a lot of us are aware about his writing journey. Kader Khan worked in over 300 films and wrote dialogues for more than 200 movies in his career.

Source: IMDb

An old interview of Kader Khan talking about his entry in the Hindi film industry has caught our attention.

In the interview posted by Lehren Retro on YouTube, Kader Khan can be seen talking about how Jawani Diwani director Narendra Bedi approached him to write dialogues for the 1972 movie. He used to work in theatre plays back then.

Source: Lehren Retro

Initially, Kader Khan wasn’t ready for the opportunity, but the director believed in his work. Khan then visited his office one day and received the film’s script from him.

Source: Lehren Retro

When Kader Khan went back to Bedi, the latter was shocked to see him return so early. Khan had impressed the director and bagged his first film as a writer, thus entering the industry.

Source: Lehren Retro

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kader Khan’s first film as a dialogue writer was Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bhaduri’s Jawani Diwani, he got his big break in Rajesh Khanna-starrer Roti (1974).

Watch his full interview here:

Apart from these films, late actor-writer also penned dialogues for movies like Dharam Veer, Coolie, Suhaag, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laawaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and more.