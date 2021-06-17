The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of every single person. We're all constantly worried, doom-scrolling and stressed out by the current situation.

However, it is important to take time out and take care of yourself. And that's exactly what Dia Mirza's poetry with UnErase Poetry is all about.

The video highlights the importance of logging off and letting yourself take time out to reset.

She also spoke about the ones who have lost loved ones and how it is okay to just listen to them, and be there even if you can't do much.

Listen to the beautiful poem here:

If you or someone you love is going through a tough time, here are Mental Health Practitioners & Therapists You Can Talk To During Covid-19.





All images are screenshots from YouTube.