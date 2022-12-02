It’s one of those days today where we have come across a brainless influencer who would call anything “content”. Kajal, a social media influencer, made a garbage reel where she is trying to pet the street doggo only to kick it later with her sharp stilettos. It’s shameless how she abused the doggo and said nikal madarch*d.

At the end of the video, the dog runs away, and she is laughing towards the end.

Watch the video here:

How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless souls



If you cant love them dont hurt them #AnimalAbuse#DogsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/8HaC2zD7Ea — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) November 30, 2022

The video soon went viral with more than 200K views and people rightfully called out this person for her insensitive behaviour. Let’s keep it simple if you’re scared of dogs or any other animal just stay away from them. Those powerless souls have done nothing to you and definitely don’t deserve this stupid act.

Here’s how people have strongly condemned this influencer’s actions:

Special place in hell for people like these. https://t.co/8uEoAYStXt — Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) December 1, 2022

A piece of sh*t covered in pink, is still sh*t https://t.co/0fUocN6Rxw — Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) December 1, 2022

Utterly disgusted by so called " content creators" like these who use social media platforms to create such toxic and disgusting content, @MumbaiPolice kindly take action #animalabuse https://t.co/aaTKQes6ea — Tarini Iyer 🇮🇳 (@SembiyanMT) November 30, 2022

If I was in place of that dog, dauda dauda ke kaat ti https://t.co/POGtxCemSk — pooja (@Optimal_Soul) November 30, 2022

This is so cruel. This horrible human being should be punished for this despicable behavior https://t.co/7q2ukb17nC — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 30, 2022

What kind of a brainless heartless pathetic excuse of a human do this !!!!! Such a sorry example of being a woman !!! https://t.co/rv4mLwCSG6 — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) November 30, 2022

If any body kick you like this then how you feeling..?#Respect #AnimalLovers https://t.co/I0ljGwEqgm — Jainul Haque Ansari (@JainulA11173449) November 30, 2022

And if the dog turns around and fights back, they will complain or worse, torture it further. Sickening. https://t.co/W4CiFI7Lue — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) November 30, 2022

I hope Someone slaps her like She did with the dog 🙏🙏 https://t.co/SMr5x4vmdX — Siddhant (@SiddViz) November 30, 2022

What a fucking psycho.



Get your laugh on by punching up assholes. No need to be cruel and hurt anyone or anything that’s powerless. https://t.co/taHWWGBIjI — pinkpaisley پنک پیسلی (@pinkpaisley3) December 1, 2022

I did not see any aggression from this kid,and now you are posting a video asking for forgiveness and saying that you were scared. You've already shown your true colors.And this game in public will not help you.If I ever see you,I'll do the same and say that I was scared of you! https://t.co/d98EN9lwW7 — Kanatbekova_Akinay93 (@Kanatbekova_Aki) November 30, 2022

After the video went viral, people called her out. She posted an apology video on her profile saying she got scared and it was a reflex action. But again, people called this apology fake and dumb.

That said, please be kind to animals, especially stray animals.

