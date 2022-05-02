How much time do we spend scrolling on Instagram and looking at reels? More than we'd like to admit. We see influencers posting reels, and either get inspired by them or think, do they even do some real work or just post videos online? Well, if you're someone who had the same thought, then let me bring to you influencers who are doing much more than just posting reels on Instagram. And no, this doesn't include their merch.

1. Bhuvan Bam | @bhuvan.bam22

Who doesn't know Bhuvan Bam? He has over 25 million subscribers on YouTube and 14 million followers on Instagram. He is an actor, singer-songwriter, comedian as well as an entrepreneur. He starred in a short film, Plus Minus which earned him a Filmfare award. In 2020, he was named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List.

Not just that, Bhuvan also has his own production line called BB Ki Vines Production, and he is making his streaming debut with Disney+Hotstar under the same banner. There is not much information available about the show right now, but like everything else he does, the show is also sure to captivate the audience.

2. Raj Shamani | @rajshamani

You might have come across reels of Raj Shamani calling you out, aggressively telling you to get your shit together along with telling you ways on how you can do it. He has over 1 million followers on Instagram and around 300k subscribers on YouTube. But he does a little more than just that. He is a second-generation entrepreneur who has given motivational speeches in over 200 countries and also teaches the nuances of Public Speaking through his course on GrowthSchool.

3. Larissa D’Sa | @larissa_wlc

Larissa D'sa has around 550k subscribers on YouTube and over 600k followers on Instagram. She makes travel, DIY, art, fashion and beauty related videos. You can find her enjoying the scenic beauty of Goa on her skateboarding rides in her reels. But that's not all she does. Larissa has also ventured into the food business and recently opened a boutique restaurant and lounge in the heart of Siolim, Goa.

4. Zakir Khan | @zakirkhan_208

Zakir Khan is a comic god, shayar, actor, sitarist and whatnot. But his talents and work are not limited to just these. He has recently ventured into the food business with the launch of his Biryani chain, Mehfil Biryani, which serves over 30 cities.

5. Malvika Sitlani | @malvikasitlaniofficial

Malvika Sitlani is a digital creator with around 750k subscribers on YouTube and over 540k followers on Instagram. She creates content related to beauty and lifestyle. Along with that, she is also the co-founder and CEO of a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand called MASIC beauty.

6. Ranveer Allahbadia | @beerbiceps

Ranveer Allahabadia is a fitness, self-improvement and self-help influencer. He has over 3 million subscribers on both of his YouTube channels, BeerBiceps and his personal channel. Along with that, he is also the co-founder of Monk Entertainment - a media and news company. He has also co-founded a game called Level.Game.

7. Madhura Bachal | @madhurasrecipe

Madhura Bachal runs one of the most popular Marathi-language cooking channels on YouTube. She has over 6 million subscribers on YouTube and around 500k followers on Instagram. Along with that, she has also launched cookery books and has her own range of spices under the Madhura's Recipe Masala's brand.

