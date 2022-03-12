What kind of content do you watch while scrolling mindlessly on Instagram for hours? Some random dance reels on Kacha Badam or whatever is trending right now? Why not put that time to good use by watching content that is not only entertaining but also improves your financial literacy? If that's something you think could be useful for you, then here are some finance influencers you can follow on Instagram.

1. Sharan Hegde (@financewithsharan)

Sharan is an ex-management consultant at a Big 4. He creates engaging content around finance, investment, money management, and the psychology of money on Instagram. His reels are really informative and entertaining. The captions also contain a plethora of information, so make sure you check them out as well. Sharan is nearing the 1 million mark on Instagram, so check his content, and if you like it then follow my man finance with Sharan.

2. Neha Nagar (@iamnehanagar)

Neha Nagar is an ambitious entrepreneur who helps people expand their businesses with the goal of empowering financial literacy through content creation. She has more than 800k+ followers on her Instagram page and will soon be entering the 1 million club. Her mission is to be your financial guide, and that is why she makes sure her videos are as easy to understand as possible.

3. CA Rachana Ranade (@ca_rachanaranade)

Rachana Ranade is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a teacher by passion. She has more than 500k+ followers on her Instagram handle and a whopping 3.5M subscribers on YouTube. After being fed up with the jargon around finance, she decided to simplify the financial concepts for everyday people and make them realise that finance can be understood easily.

4. Unfinance (@unfinance)

Unfinance is an Instagram account created by IIT Roorkee alumnus with an aim of helping young investors to achieve financial freedom. They educate people about personal finance & encourage them to become long term investors. Started in August 2020, they currently have over 400k followers on Instagram.

5. Anushka Rathod (@anushkarathod98)

Anushka Rathod is an ex-investment banker and a CFA level 2 candidate. She creates content around business stories, personal finance and also makes finance memes. She has various guides revolving around mutual funds, personal finance, money hacks, etc. She is reaching 400k followers on Instagram, so make sure you check out her account.

6. Shreyaa Kapoor (@shreyaakapoor_)

Shreyaa Kapoor is a finance major and was an ex-consultant at Bain & Company. About a year ago, she decided to quit her full-time job to embark on her journey to simplify everything finance through her Instagram reels. Her reels focus on smart financial decisions, investments, stock markets, etc. She recently crossed the 100k followers' mark on Instagram.

7. CA Twinkle Jain (@ca.twinklejain)

Twinkle Jain is a Chartered Accountant who creates finance, business and career-related content. She helps you understand, save and make money. She currently has over 100k followers on her Instagram handle, so make sure to check it out.

8. Chandralekha (@fintosia)

Chandralekha is a Certified Management Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor working as a Risk Consultant at a Big 4. She talks about her saving, investment, insurance and taxes on her Instagram handle. She simplifies everyday finance and presents it interestingly and currently has over 25k followers on Instagram.

9. CA Sarthak Ahuja (@casarthakahuja)

Sarthak Ahuja is a CA, CS, CMA and holds a BFIA and an MBA degree. He talks about tax, finance, fundraising and helps startups kick off right. He currently has over 40k followers on Instagram. If you are someone who is interested in startups, then make sure to check his Instagram handle out.

Follow these finfluencers on Instagram and take a step towards your financial literacy.

Also Read | 7 Career Influencers You Can Follow On Instagram