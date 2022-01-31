Badam badam, dada kacha badam!

If you've been scrolling through Instagram reels in the past couple of days, high chances are you'd have come across this Kacha Badam song. Have you also been wondering what this viral Kacha Badam song means? Don't worry, we are here to tell you exactly that.

What is the Kacha Badam song?

Kacha Badam is a song by a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar. It has become so famous that thousands of netizens are now participating in the Kacha Badam dance challenge. Not just in India, even people from South Korea and Tanzania have been seen grooving on the beats of Kacha Badam.





Viral Kacha Badam song meaning.

Paer chura, hather bala, thake jodi city gold er chain, diye jaben, tate shoman shoman badam paben.

- Viral Kacha Badam Song Lyrics

Before we tell you what the song means, let us tell you how it started. Bhuban Badyakar lives in the Kuraljuri village in Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat of West Bengal’s Birbhum district.





He travels to different parts of the city to sell his peanuts. Like many other street vendors you'd have noticed around your house, Bhuban also sings a song to attract customers. But unlike others, his song, Kacha Badam, went viral.

The lyrics of the Kacha Badam song are:





Paer chura, hather bala, thake jodi city gold er chain, diye jaben, tate shoman shoman badam paben.





The song literally means, if you have bangles, imitation chains, then you can give them to me, I will give you equal portions of peanuts, and that's what Bhuban does.

Bhuban asks for small trinkets and household items in exchange for an equal amount of peanuts in return.

Now, the netizens have remixed this song to make dance reels on Instagram. Here are a few of the viral Instagram reels.

Were you also not able to get the jingle out of your mind and ended up searching the lyrics of Kacha Badam song? Let us know in the comments below.





