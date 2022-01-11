More often than not while doomscrolling Instagram, you come across a reel that has you hooked. The next thing you do is unearth everything you can about the audio, including its lyrics, translation and even the meaning behind it to realise that it's more profound than thought!

Punjabi songs r fun until AP Dhillon comes give meaning of every line he sing♥️🎶 — ៜʍιℓεψ (@smileysharmaa) January 10, 2022

I underwent a similar exercise while listening to AP Dhillon's not-so-romantic song Insane which, on the face of it, appears to be a song about a guy and a girl, however only if you deep-dive you'd know it's not love but a red alert!

Have people stopped 'listening' to songs? Just saw a groom perform a dance to A.P. Dhillon's Insane at his engagement. Lip syncing and all.



He's literally asking the bride to be cautious because he'll make excuses, drive her crazy, and leave her stranded.



🤦🏽‍♀️ — Ishita Jain (@Jishita) November 13, 2021

Once you move past the barrier of language, you'll notice that Dhillon is addressing this song to the girls warning them about sinister intentions of all the brown munde out there, how ironic!

Check out the meaning of this song below and you'll wonder who named him AP Dhillon and not a relationship guru?

Eh Munde Pagal Ne Saare

Gallan Waddiyan Wadde Laare Umar Di Hauli Addiye Tu Ni Bach Ke Reh

Meaning:

All these boys are insane

You are still young, girl Beware! They talk big and make bigger excuses

Yep, where's the lie though? If falling for every excuse they give as a valid reason was an art, we know we would be great artists.

Enna Ne Jhalli Kar Jaana

Lokan Wich Kalli Kar Jana

Satt Tethon Jarr Kithe Honi

Bin Peeteyan Talli Kar Jana

Meaning:

They will make you go crazy

They'll leave you alone in this world



You won't be able to tolerate the pain



They'll intoxicate you without alcohol



Yeah, we spotted these red flags way before but mistook them for a carnival.

Husan Tere To Ne Haare

Karan Nu Firde Ne Kaare

Gallan Wich Gall Tu Taali Ja

Na Sunn Na Keh

Meaning:

They're lost in your beauty

They're ready to create trouble



Try to ignore them somehow



Neither listen them nor say anything



All this advice is great but triple texting is kinda my side hobby.

Utawale Hoye Paye Ne Taare

Tod Tera Labhde Vichare

Nazar Na Lag Jaye Duniya Di

Mere Kole Beh

Meaning:

The stars have lost their minds

They're trying to read you



The evil eye of the world shouldn't cast on you



Sit close to me



If you are any different from them, then sure.

Ni Manja Gall Tu Meri

Agg Di Laat Kalli Kairi

Bacha Ke Rakh Lavaan Tainu

Kitte Na Kar Devi Deri

Meaning:

Please, mark my words

You are alone the flame of fire

I shall save you

Before it's too late



If you know the couple, I would say get translation of the lyrics framed. Great wedding gift, right here. — Chhavi (@jiChhaviji) November 13, 2021

BRB, going to do exactly what this tweet said.

You can listen and groove to the entire song below but don't forget eh munde pagal ne saare!