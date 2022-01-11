More often than not while doomscrolling Instagram, you come across a reel that has you hooked. The next thing you do is unearth everything you can about the audio, including its lyrics, translation and even the meaning behind it to realise that it's more profound than thought!
Punjabi songs r fun until AP Dhillon comes give meaning of every line he sing♥️🎶— ៜʍιℓεψ (@smileysharmaa) January 10, 2022
I underwent a similar exercise while listening to AP Dhillon's not-so-romantic song Insane which, on the face of it, appears to be a song about a guy and a girl, however only if you deep-dive you'd know it's not love but a red alert!
Have people stopped 'listening' to songs? Just saw a groom perform a dance to A.P. Dhillon's Insane at his engagement. Lip syncing and all.— Ishita Jain (@Jishita) November 13, 2021
He's literally asking the bride to be cautious because he'll make excuses, drive her crazy, and leave her stranded.
🤦🏽♀️
Once you move past the barrier of language, you'll notice that Dhillon is addressing this song to the girls warning them about sinister intentions of all the brown munde out there, how ironic!
Check out the meaning of this song below and you'll wonder who named him AP Dhillon and not a relationship guru?
Eh Munde Pagal Ne Saare
Meaning:
All these boys are insane
Yep, where's the lie though? If falling for every excuse they give as a valid reason was an art, we know we would be great artists.
Enna Ne Jhalli Kar Jaana
Meaning:
They will make you go crazy
Yeah, we spotted these red flags way before but mistook them for a carnival.
Husan Tere To Ne Haare
Meaning:
They're lost in your beauty
All this advice is great but triple texting is kinda my side hobby.
Utawale Hoye Paye Ne Taare
Meaning:
The stars have lost their minds
If you are any different from them, then sure.
Ni Manja Gall Tu Meri
Meaning:
If you know the couple, I would say get translation of the lyrics framed. Great wedding gift, right here.— Chhavi (@jiChhaviji) November 13, 2021