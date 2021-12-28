I've been humming it while cooking (or more accurately, while microwaving), singing incorrect lyrics in the shower, and stopping at every reel that plays it. Yes, it's Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee and it has taken over Instagram, my brain, and if you're reading this article, then your brain as well.

Harrdy Sandhu's latest single is a lot like the songs that pass for Punjabi music these days (yes, this one is problematic, just not as much as most).

And while it may not hold a candle to Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave (nothing ever can), its tune *is* catchy AF. Similarly, the lyrics, while not groundbreaking, constantly worm their way in mind, causing me to bump into tables, walls, exes... okay, maybe the last one is not the song's fault!

Anyway, what I mean to say is that I have come to a point, where I even sit through the strange Russian mob interaction at the starting of the video, just to listen to the song.

And if you're anything like me, and have been humming the lyrics (correctly or incorrectly), then why not take a look at what the song actually means? Here you go:

Ho chann di kudi badlan di behn

Saare tainu bijlee bijlee kehn

Jihde utte girdi bachda vi kakh ni

Taare vi dar ke rehn

Ho Cinderella

Meaning:

Daughter of the moon, sister of the clouds

Everyone calls you lightning

No one can escape, once you strike

Even the stars are scared of your brightness

Oh Cinderella....

Ho Cinderella tere utte aaya

Dil mera ghunghru paa ke nachaya

Aa jehda kaala kajjal paya

Ludhiana saara hi pichhe laaya

Tere takk ke goriye nain

Meaning:

Oh Cinderalla, I've fallen for you

My heart dances in excitement, as if it is wearing anklets with bells (ghunghroo)

The black kohl/kajal that you wear

Has the entire town of Ludhiana falling for you

Every time they look at you

Ni tu jatt nu pasand ho gayi

Garmi ch thand ho gayi

Main tera chocolate

Tu meri khand ho gayi

Meaning:

This jatt likes you

and that causes a cool breeze in summers

I'm like your chocolate

You're like my jaggery

Main vi malang hoya

Tu vi malang ho gayi

Tirchi nazar teri

Aashikan layi bhangg ho gayi

Meaning:

I'm on top-of-the-world (in your love) and so are you

Your one look is like a drug for your admirers

Ho 3 phullan de jinna weight

Main karan teri wait

Tu ho jaaye chahe late

Ho akhan teriyan ne aidan lagda

Jihdan hare rang di lake

Tu hare rang di lake, Lok tere naal photoan lain

Meaning:

You weigh equal to the weight of 3 flowers

And I wait for you, even if you get late

Your eyes look like the color of a green lake

And people queue to take photos with you

Kamaal ae, kamaal ae, Bawaal ae, bawaal ae

Kashmiri seb ae, Too much laal ae

Ho pariyan de naal di

Sappni di chal di

Hor ki tu bhaldi je Jaani tere naal ae

Meaning:

It's amazing and it's crazy

You are rosy (red), almost like Kashmiri apple,

You are like angels, and you walk like a dream

You don't need to worry, as long as I'm with you.

Ho koyi likhda teri zulfan te

Koyi tere bullan utte likhde

Hun saare tere te likhde

Ni kehda phullan utte likhde

Jaani warge vadde vadde shayar

Tere kole aa behn

Meaning:

Someone writes about your hair,

someone writes about your lips

Everyone writes about you

Who even writes about flowers these days?

Even the most well-known of poets

Come close and sit with you

You can listen to the entire song here:

Well, at least now you know what you're humming, right?

All images are screenshots from the song's video on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.