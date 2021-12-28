I've been humming it while cooking (or more accurately, while microwaving), singing incorrect lyrics in the shower, and stopping at every reel that plays it. Yes, it's Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee and it has taken over Instagram, my brain, and if you're reading this article, then your brain as well.
Harrdy Sandhu's latest single is a lot like the songs that pass for Punjabi music these days (yes, this one is problematic, just not as much as most).
And while it may not hold a candle to Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave (nothing ever can), its tune *is* catchy AF. Similarly, the lyrics, while not groundbreaking, constantly worm their way in mind, causing me to bump into tables, walls, exes... okay, maybe the last one is not the song's fault!
Anyway, what I mean to say is that I have come to a point, where I even sit through the strange Russian mob interaction at the starting of the video, just to listen to the song.
And if you're anything like me, and have been humming the lyrics (correctly or incorrectly), then why not take a look at what the song actually means? Here you go:
Ho chann di kudi badlan di behn
Meaning:
Daughter of the moon, sister of the clouds
Ho Cinderella tere utte aaya
Meaning:
Oh Cinderalla, I've fallen for you
Ni tu jatt nu pasand ho gayi
Meaning:
This jatt likes you
Main vi malang hoya
Meaning:
I'm on top-of-the-world (in your love) and so are you
Ho 3 phullan de jinna weight
Meaning:
You weigh equal to the weight of 3 flowers
And I wait for you, even if you get late
Your eyes look like the color of a green lake
Kamaal ae, kamaal ae, Bawaal ae, bawaal ae
Meaning:
It's amazing and it's crazy
Ho koyi likhda teri zulfan te
Meaning:
Someone writes about your hair,
You can listen to the entire song here:
Well, at least now you know what you're humming, right?
All images are screenshots from the song's video on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.