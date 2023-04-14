Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the cult favorites for the past few decades. From the background score and a stellar starcast to romantic scenes, the movie has a pinch of everything, including some toxic characters ( Yes, Rahul Khanna, we are talking about you!).

Credits: Netflix

We have, on several occasions, talked about a bunch of characters who didn't deserve to be friend-zoned, and one such character is Aman Mehra (Salman Khan).

Credits: Netflix

I still have a question – why the hell was he even friend-zoned? I mean, he was literally a walking green flag, who made absolute sense in the movie. However, he was dumped by his fiancee, Anjali (Kajol) on his wedding day, for a douchebag.

There were times when I wished she wouldn’t have made that ridiculous decision. And now, even the actor agrees to it!

Credits: YouTube

“On the script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman’s character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is.”

Credits: YouTube

She also mentioned that if it was up to her, she would never opt for wearing traditional clothes. She would have stuck to her iconic tom-boy look.

“My version of Anjali would never be wearing a saree. She would be wearing those track pants and fab, expensive sneakers with it and make that look good.”

You can watch the entire interview here:

We so agree with her statement!