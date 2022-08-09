dal tadka and chawal. While there are a gazillion movies that gave us some serious couple There's no doubt that our film industry and toxic characters go hand-in-hand likeand. While there are a gazillion movies that gave us some serious couple goals , there are a few others where some brilliant characters were friend-zoned.

And today, we decided to compile a list of some characters from movies that didn't deserve to be friend-zoned.

Read on.

1. Aman (Salman Khan) - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Honestly, why was he even friend-zoned? I mean, he was the only male character in this entire movie who made true sense. Just like several other good guys, he was rejected by his own fiancée, Anjali (Kajol), for a douchebag.

2. Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) - Dil Toh Pagal Hai

What was honestly her fault? She fell in love with her best friend, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), that's all. Yes, she was a possessive friend and team member but that's what love does to people. She definitely deserved a better ending in the movie.

3. Laurent (Mehdi Nebbou) - English Vinglish

I swear, this man deserved so much better. From understanding and supporting Shashi (Sridevi) without even knowing her language, he stood up for her throughout. If I'm being honest, I always wanted her to end up with him as he understood and respected her more than her own husband.

4. Anjali (Ayesha Jhulka) - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Remember how she dedicated an entire love song to her best friend, Sanjay (Aamir Khan), and he dedicated the same song to someone else? Gosh, that hurt. Even when she tries to help him, he fights and ignores her. However, she still helped him in winning that last cycling competition, proving that she was a great friend.

5. Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

To be super honest, this was the most relatable friend-zoned character we have ever seen in movies. She fell in love with her best friend, Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), but he didn't and they move on with their respective lives. Not only did she find a great guy for herself, Taran (Kunaal Roy Kapur), but also saved her friendship from turning sour.

6. Omar (Neil Nitin Mukesh) - New York

Tune Jo Na Kaha, the song which still gives us goose-bumps every single time we listen to it, legit taught us the meaning of unrequited love. When he sees the love of his life, Maya (Katrina Kaif) once again, after burying his love for eight long years, it was a bittersweet moment for all of us.

7. Akira (Anushka Sharma) - Jab Tak Hai Jaan

This vibrant and cheerful character definitely didn't deserve to be friend-zoned. From a serious officer to a fun-loving man, she turned Samar's (Shah Rukh Khan) life completely around. She brought the love back into his life by giving up on her own love.

8. Veronica (Deepika Padukone) - Cocktail

I think it's safe to say that she deserved better than just being a friend. From putting up with her boyfriend, Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) and his family drama to helping out a stranger, Meera (Diana Penty), who later became her best friend, she did everything she could to keep her tribe happy. And what did she get in return? Pain, betrayal and backstabbing?

Well, it's the fault of our scripts and the plotlines of the movies!