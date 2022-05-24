dal and chawal. While there are a gazillion movies that showcased terrible on-screen parents, there are a few There's no doubt that our film industry and toxic characters go hand-in-hand likeand. While there are a gazillion movies that showcased terrible on-screen parents, there are a few others , that gifted us some inspiring and relatable ones.

These parents, who were remarkably supportive of their on-screen kids, became our instant favourites. And today, we have listed some of these brilliantly written characters. Read on.

1. Priyamvada & Jeetendra - Badhaai Ho

You know it's going to be a masterpiece when Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao star together. Hands down, these two were the most iconic desi parents ever. They showcased to the audience that parents are humans too, who can be in love, even after reaching a certain age. Their mature love and affectionate relationship taught us that we should never illogically judge our parents.

2. Meeta & Raj - Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, who portrayed the role of two desperate parents, were the kind of on-screen parents who were ready to go to any length for their child. However, they were absolutely relatable because just like our parents, they came from a place of concern. And in the end, they did what any parent would do for a better life for their children.

3. Kusum & Santosh - Do Dooni Chaar

Name another set of more relatable desi parents, we'll wait. With the right amount of humour and real-life situations of a typical desi family, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor aced the roles of middle-class parents. And just like any other parent, they faced every problem together, as a family.

4. Rani's Parents - Queen

They may have started like every other parent, who would send a young son to act as chaperones for their adult daughter. But the way they changed and supported their daughter despite their apprehensions is what made them real and relatable.



5. Susheela & Narrotam - Bareilly Ki Barfi

The warm and progressive relationship between Pankaj Tripathi and his daughter was one of my favourite on-screen relationships. From smoking with her to standing by her against society, he proved that he's not some basic desi dad. Even though Seema Bhargava Pahwa was conservative at first, even she realised what was best for her daughter.

6. Chakri & Manju - Khoobsurat

There's no doubt that Kaizaad Kotwal and Kirron Kher portrayed the roles of the most chill on-screen parents. They taught their kids to be confident and face every situation in life with courage. Whether their daughter wanted to share a problem or simply wanted to crib, they were her go-to people, always.

7. Sarita & Ram - Wake Up Sid

It was their indirect and unconventional love and support that made their son more responsible. His on-screen mother, Supriya Pathak Kapur, who constantly tried to become his friend and his on-screen father, Anupam Kher, who cut him off financially, helped him to transform from an immature boy to a responsible man.

8. Shivani & Sanjay - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Even though Farooq Shaikh had a mere ten-minute appearance in the movie, he totally made a home in our hearts with his role. He kept showing his love in the most subtle ways, like most of our dads, by waiting for his son when he was late at night or buying his son a backpack for a trekking trip. He lets him know that he's always by his side and he's free to go wherever he wishes to go and do whatever he wishes to do. On the other hand, Tanvi Azmi never gave us the 'evil stepmom' vibe. Instead, she was the first person to hug him when he came back to his home after his father passed away. She also understood his guilt and grief, and offered him the support and advice he needed.

9. Shruti's Parents - Band Baaja Baaraat

Rather than saying, 'ab bees ki hogayi ho, shaadi karlo', her father, played by Vinod Verma, gave his daughter the liberty to pursue her dreams and start her own wedding planning business. And that, says a lot. When she first realised that she was in love, she straight away went to her mother, who was always by her side. From turning up at her weddings to financially helping her after she parted ways with Bittoo, both her parents were extremely supportive of their daughter.

10. Nandini & Vijay - Drishyam

This movie showcased that even though a person believes in justice and fairness, he will go to any lengths to save his family, even if it involves a complicated lie. Shriya Saran Bhatnagar and Ajay Devgn were the sorts of on-screen parents who not only saved their daughter, but also fought for her with the entire world.

11. Amma & Raje - Ankhon Dekhi

Seema Bhargava Pahwa and Sanjay Mishra are a few of the purest on-screen characters we've ever witnessed. Even though they locked their daughter in the house after learning that she was dating a guy, their perception totally changed when they actually met him. Eventually, they let her marry the man she has been in love with.

12. Sugandha's Parents - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Lastly, these two proved the fact that you don't have to be perfect in order to support your children. Her father, played by Neeraj Sood, kept comforting her by saying that she doesn't "need" to marry if she isn't entirely happy, which itself is a big thing for a father to say. On the other hand, her mother, played by Seema Bhargava Pahwa, also tries to initiate a conversation about sex with her.

Which of these are your favourite on-screen parents?