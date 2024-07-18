As we embark on the journey of honoring our beloved parents, it’s only fitting that we turn to the timeless power of music to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Parents Day, a day to celebrate the unparalleled love and sacrifices of our mums and dads, is a time to reflect on the indelible impact they have had on our lives.
In this article, we have curated an ultimate playlist of over 50 heartwarming Parents Day songs that will tug at your heartstrings and remind you of the unwavering support and guidance your parents have provided throughout the years.
|Sr. No.
|Song Name
|Singer Name
|1.
|Unsung Hero
|for KING & COUNTRY
|2.
|The Best Day
|Taylor Swift
|3.
|Slow Down
|Nichole Nordeman
|4.
|parent song
|Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker
|5.
|Ain’t Even Met You Yet
|Chris Lane
|6.
|Forever Now
|Michael Bublé
|7.
|Older
|Sasha Sloan
|8.
|To My Parents
|Anna Clendening
|9.
|dear parents
|Tate McRae
|10.
|Not All Heroes Wear Capes
|Owl City
|11.
|Without You
|Luke Combs
|12.
|Weekends Look A Little Different These Days
|Brett Young
|13.
|Heart to Heart
|Toby Keith
|14.
|He’s Her Life
|Waylon Nihipali
|15.
|The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost
|Craig Morgan
|16.
|Things Dads Do
|Thomas Rhett
|17.
|Let them be Little
|Lonestar
|18.
|Got It From My Mama
|Honey County
|19.
|Watching You
|Rodney Atkins
|20.
|To The Guys That Date My Girls
|Thomas Rhett
|21.
|Thought You Should Know
|Morgan Wallen
|22.
|Never Grow Up
|Taylor Swift
|23.
|Sarah’s Song
|Sissell
|24.
|In My Daughter’s Eyes
|Martina McBride
|25.
|Cat’s in the Cradle
|Harry Chapin
|26.
|Daughters
|John Mayer
|27.
|Butterfly Fly Away
|Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus
|28.
|Greatest Discovery
|Elton John
|29.
|I’m Already There
|Lonestar
|30.
|Hourglass
|Mindy Gledhill
|31.
|I Hope You Dance
|Lee Ann Womack
|32.
|Bridge Over Troubled Water
|Simon and Garfunkle
|33.
|Wind Beneath My Wings
|Bette Midler
|34.
|You Raise Me Up
|Josh Groban
|35.
|Kind and Generous
|Natalie Merchant
|36.
|Do I Make You Proud
|Taylor Hicks
|37.
|Loves Me Like a Rock
|Paul Simon
|38.
|Mama Like Mine
|The Band Perry
|39.
|The Greatest Man I Never Knew
|Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson
|40.
|I Learned From You
|Hanna Montana
|41.
|A Song for Dad
|Keith Urban
|42.
|I Miss You
|Miley Cyrus
|43.
|Mujhe Maaf Karna
|Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Alka Yagnik, Aditya Narayan, Anmol Malik
|44.
|Yeh To Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai
|Hariharan, Pratima Rao, Ghanshyam Vaswani, Santosh Tiwari Sangam and Ravinder Rawal
|45.
|O Dharti Tarse Amber Barse
|Amitabh Bachchan and Richa Sharma
|46.
|Ta Ra Rum Pum
|Vishal-Shekhar, Shaan, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Sneha Suresh, Shravan Suresh
|47.
|Mai Papa Ki Pari Hoon
|Sunidhi Chauhan
|48.
|Papa Kehte Hain
|Udit Narayan
|49.
|Maa Da Laadla
|Vishal & Shekhar and Master Saleem
|50.
|Parents Are People
|Harry Belafonte and Marlo Thomas
1. Unsung Hero (2022)
- Title: Unsung Hero
- Artist(s): for KING & COUNTRY
- Album: What Are We Waiting For?
- Release Date: 7 January 2022
- Genre: CCM, Pop rock
- Lyrics: “Once upon a time, you were 25..Walking up the aisle, you made the promise of your life..”
- Songwriter: Federico Vindver, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, and Seth Mosley
This song honors the Smallbones’ parents’ journey, as they recall the sacrifices they made in supporting their children’s musical ambitions, and molding them into the men they are now.
2. The Best Day (2008)
- Title: The Best Day
- Artist(s): Taylor Swift
- Album: Fearless (Platinum Edition)
- Release Date: November 11, 2008
- Genre: Country Pop
- Lyrics: “I’m five years old..It’s getting cold..I’ve got my big coat on…”
- Songwriter: Taylor Swift
The song reminisces about cherished childhood memories spent with Taylor’s mom, highlighting the warmth and comfort of their bond. Swift reflects on the innocence of youth and the wisdom imparted by her mother, conveying gratitude for her unconditional love and support.
3. Slow Down (2002)
- Title: Slow Down
- Artist(s): Nichole Nordeman
- Album: Woven & Spun
- Release Date: 2002
- Genre: Contemporary Christian, Pop
- Lyrics: “Here’s to you, You were pink or blue, And everything I wanted…”
- Songwriter: Nichole Nordeman
The song addresses the universal experience of watching children grow up too quickly, urging parents to cherish each moment and savor the stages of childhood before they pass by. Nordeman’s lyrics vividly depict the milestones of a child’s life, from first steps to graduation, and poetically capture the bittersweet emotions that come with witnessing these moments.
4. Parent Song (2020)
- Title: parent song
- Artist(s): Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker
- Album: Brent II
- Release Date: December 18, 2020
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “I might look a bit older now, But I’m still the same kid I’ve always been…”
- Songwriter: Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker
The song reflects on the complexities of growing up and the challenges of navigating adulthood while acknowledging the sacrifices and guidance provided by parents along the way.
5. Ain’t Even Met You Yet (2018)
- Title: Ain’t Even Met You Yet
- Artist(s): Chris Lane
- Album: Laps Around the Sun
- Release Date: July 13, 2018
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “Hey buddy, I couldn’t sleep, And I know your mom would kill me…”
- Songwriter: Chris Lane
It is a heartfelt country song that expresses anticipation and excitement about the future arrival of a child. Lane sings about how his life is already changed for the better just knowing that his child is on the way, despite not having met them yet.
6. Forever Now (2018)
- Title: Forever Now
- Artist(s): Michael Bublé
- Album: Love
- Release Date: November 16, 2018
- Genre: Pop, Jazz
- Lyrics: “I just met you, It seems like yesterday, You opened up your eyes..”
- Songwriter: Michael Bublé
This song reflects on the passage of time and the bittersweet journey of watching children grow up. Bublé sings from the perspective of a parent, expressing a mix of nostalgia and hope for the future. The lyrics poignantly capture moments of love, pride, and reflection as he witnesses his child’s milestones and transitions through life.
7. Older (2020)
- Title: Older
- Artist(s): Sasha Sloan
- Album: Loser
- Release Date: March 31, 2020
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “I used to shut my door while my mother screamed in the kitchen, I’d turn the music up, get high and try not to listen…”
- Songwriter: Sasha Sloan
This song explores the fears and uncertainties of growing older. Sloan contemplates the pressures of adulthood and the longing for simpler times, juxtaposing youthful dreams with the reality of aging.
8. To My Parents (2017)
- Title: To My Parents
- Artist(s): Anna Clendening
- Album: Unfiltered
- Release Date: November 3, 2017
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “I’m sorry mom and dad, I know I messed up bad…”
- Songwriter: Anna Clendening
In the song, Clendening expresses deep gratitude for her parents’ unwavering presence and guidance throughout her life. She reflects on the challenges she has faced and acknowledges the strength and encouragement provided by her parents during difficult times.
9. Dear Parents (2020)
- Title: Dear Parents
- Artist(s): Tate McRae
- Album: All The Things I Never Said (EP)
- Release Date: January 24, 2020
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “Sixteen, lot on her mind. Got a few friends, left the rest behind…”
- Songwriter: Tate McRae
The lyrics delve into the complexities of parent-child relationships, touching on themes of independence, understanding, and the desire for acceptance.
10. Not All Heroes Wear Capes (2018)
- Title: Not All Heroes Wear Capes
- Artist(s): Owl City
- Album: Cinematic
- Release Date: June 1, 2018
- Genre: Electronic, Synth-pop
- Lyrics: “He doesn’t fight crime, Or wear a cape, He doesn’t read minds…”
- Songwriter: Adam Young
The song reflects on the quiet but profound impact fathers have on their children’s lives, emphasizing their love, sacrifice, and guidance. Through whimsical and imaginative lyrics, Owl City paints a vivid picture of cherished memories and the admiration felt toward a father figure.
11. Without You (2019)
- Title: Without You
- Artist(s): Luke Combs
- Album: What You See Is What You Get
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “Dad sold every record he ever owned, Floyd and Zeppelin, Beatles, Stones…”
- Songwriter: Luke Combs
The lyrics convey a sense of humility and recognition of the sacrifices made by those who have been there for him through thick and thin. Combs’ powerful vocals and the heartfelt melody create an emotional resonance, capturing the essence of gratitude and the impact of meaningful relationships.
12. Weekends Look A Little Different These Days (2021)
- Title: Weekends Look A Little Different These Days
- Artist(s): Brett Young
- Album: Weekends Look A Little Different These Days
- Release Date: June 4, 2021
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “I always knew exactly what I wanted, Thought I had a handle on it, Just living for the minute…”
- Songwriter: Brett Young
Young sings about how his priorities have shifted since becoming a father, reminiscing about the carefree weekends of the past and acknowledging the joy and responsibility that now define his weekends.
13. Heart to Heart (2020)
- Title: Heart to Heart
- Artist(s): Toby Keith
- Album: Blue Moon
- Release Date: August 7, 2020
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “He’s an innocent little boy, she’s a single mom…”
- Songwriter: Toby Keith
This song celebrates the enduring love and connection between two people. Keith sings about the intimate moments shared between partners, emphasizing the importance of open communication and vulnerability in a relationship.
14. He’s Her Life (2022)
- Title: He’s Her Life
- Artist(s): Waylon Nihipali
- Album: Single release (not part of an album)
- Release Date: 28 Apr 2022
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “I watched him throw his oatmeal bowl. Halfway across the kitchen floor. His momma said don’t let me see you do that anymore..”
- Songwriter: Waylon Nihipali
The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of a father’s unwavering commitment to his daughter, describing him as the center of her universe, the one who has been there for her through thick and thin.
15. The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost (2019)
- Title: The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost
- Artist(s): Craig Morgan
- Album: Single release (not part of an album)
- Release Date: August 30, 2019
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “Lights are shining bright, It’s always downtown on the road…”
- Songwriter: Craig Morgan
Morgan sings about the tragic death of his son, Jerry, and the overwhelming pain of losing a child. The song explores the depth of a father’s love and the struggle to find meaning and solace through faith and prayer. This is one of the best parents day songs.
16. Things Dads Do (2021)
- Title: Things Dads Do
- Artist(s): Thomas Rhett
- Album: Country Again (Side A)
- Release Date: April 30, 2021
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “He’ll make you mow the grass and do it for free, When you think you’re done, he’ll say, “Rake the leaves”
- Songwriter: Thomas Rhett
Rhett sings about the everyday activities and gestures that define fatherhood, from teaching life lessons to sharing cherished experiences. The lyrics capture the joy and pride that fathers feel in their role, highlighting the sacrifices made and the unconditional love given to support their children.
17. Let Them Be Little (2004)
- Title: Let Them Be Little
- Artist(s): Lonestar
- Album: Let’s Be Us Again
- Release Date: June 14, 2004
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “I can remember when you fit in the palm of my hand. Felt so good in it, no bigger than a minute..”
- Songwriter: Billy Dean, Richie McDonald
The song emphasizes the innocence, wonder, and vulnerability of childhood, encouraging parents to nurture their children’s dreams and protect their sense of innocence.
18. Got It From My Mama (2019)
- Title: Got It From My Mama
- Artist(s): Honey County
- Album: High on the Radio
- Release Date: June 7, 2019
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “The dancing queen gave me her crown the day that I turned 17
But she passed down so much more than these vintage Levi’s jeans..”
- Songwriter: Dani Rose, Devon Eisenbarger
The song pays tribute to the qualities inherited from mothers, highlighting traits like determination, compassion, and independence.
19. Watching You (2006)
- Title: Watching You
- Artist(s): Rodney Atkins
- Album: If You’re Going Through Hell
- Release Date: March 28, 2006
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “Driving through town just my boy and me…With a happy meal in his booster seat..”
- Songwriter: Rodney Atkins, Steve Dean, Brian Gene White
The song humorously recounts moments where a father realizes his son is emulating his behavior, both the good and the not-so-good. Through tender and humorous lyrics, Atkins captures the innocence and impressionability of children as they look up to their parents as role models.
20. To The Guys That Date My Girls (2021)
- Title: To The Guys That Date My Girls
- Artist(s): Thomas Rhett
- Album: Country Again (Side A)
- Release Date: April 30, 2021
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “To the guys that date my girls, let’s get one thing straight…When you pick ’em up, show up early, when you bring ’em home, don’t be late..”
- Songwriter: Thomas Rhett
The song reflects on the protective instincts of a father and his hopes for his daughter’s happiness and well-being in relationships. Rhett humorously warns potential boyfriends to treat his daughters with respect and kindness, while also sharing his perspective on the challenges and rewards of fatherhood.
21. Thought You Should Know (2021)
- Title: Thought You Should Know
- Artist(s): Morgan Wallen
- Album: Dangerous: The Double Album
- Release Date: January 8, 2021
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “What’s goin’ on, Mama?
Something just dawned on me
I ain’t been home in some months..”
- Songwriter: Morgan Wallen
Wallen sings about reflecting on past mistakes and missed opportunities, expressing a desire to make amends and share his true feelings with someone he deeply cares about.
22. Never Grow Up (2010)
- Title: Never Grow Up
- Artist(s): Taylor Swift
- Album: Speak Now
- Release Date: October 25, 2010
- Genre: Country Pop
- Lyrics: “Your little hand’s wrapped around my finger
And it’s so quiet in the world tonight…”
- Songwriter: Taylor Swift
Swift sings from the perspective of a young person reminiscing about the innocence and simplicity of youth, while also acknowledging the complexities and responsibilities that come with growing older.
23. Sarah’s Song (2014)
- Title: Sarah’s Song
- Artist(s): Sissel
- Album: Gift of Love
- Release Date: November 10, 2014
- Genre: Classical Crossover
- Lyrics: “Mama, how do I begin
To explain this situation we’re in?…”
- Songwriter: Sissel
The song expresses deep emotions of love, admiration, and possibly longing or nostalgia.
24. In My Daughter’s Eyes (2003)
- Title: In My Daughter’s Eyes
- Artist(s): Martina McBride
- Album: Martina
- Release Date: September 30, 2003
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “In my daughter’s eyes, I am a hero, I am strong and wise…”
- Songwriter: James T. Slater
McBride sings about the profound love and admiration she feels when she looks at her daughter through her eyes. The song’s lyrics reflect the innocence, beauty, and potential McBride sees in her daughter, emphasizing the importance of nurturing and guiding her through life’s journey.
25. Cat’s in the Cradle (1974)
- Title: Cat’s in the Cradle
- Artist(s): Harry Chapin
- Album: Verities & Balderdash
- Release Date: 1974
- Genre: Folk rock
- Lyrics: “My child arrived just the other day
He came to the world in the usual way..”
- Songwriter: Harry Chapin
This song tells the story of a father who is too busy with work and other commitments to spend time with his son. The song explores the cyclical nature of life and the regret that comes with missed opportunities to bond with loved ones.
26. Daughters (2003)
- Title: Daughters
- Artist(s): John Mayer
- Album: Heavier Things
- Release Date: September 12, 2003
- Genre: Pop rock, Acoustic rock
- Lyrics: “I know a girl
She puts the color inside of my world
She’s just like a maze…”
- Songwriter: John Mayer
It explores the complexities of father-daughter relationships. Mayer sings about the impact of parental influence on daughters’ lives, highlighting how a father’s treatment of his daughter shapes her self-esteem and relationships as she grows older.
27. Butterfly Fly Away (2009)
- Title: Butterfly Fly Away
- Artist(s): Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus
- Album: Hannah Montana: The Movie (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: March 24, 2009
- Genre: Country pop
- Lyrics: “You tucked me in, turned out the light. Kept me safe and sound at night…”
- Songwriter: Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri
The song reflects on the journey of watching a child grow up and gain independence, while the parent offers love, support, and guidance along the way. The lyrics convey themes of nurturing, encouragement, and the bittersweet emotions that come with seeing a child mature.
28. Greatest Discovery (1970)
- Title: Greatest Discovery
- Artist(s): Elton John
- Album: Elton John
- Release Date: April 10, 1970
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “Peering out of tiny eyes
The grubby hands that gripped the rail…”
- Songwriter: Elton John
The lyrics reflect on the profound impact of welcoming a child into the world and the transformative experience of becoming a parent. Elton John sings about the feelings of love, awe, and responsibility that come with nurturing and raising a child.
29. I’m Already There (2001)
- Title: I’m Already There
- Artist(s): Lonestar
- Album: I’m Already There
- Release Date: May 29, 2001
- Genre: Country
- Lyrics: “He called her on the road
From a lonely cold hotel room…”
- Songwriter: Richie McDonald, Gary Baker, Frank J. Myers
It portrays the emotional impact of separation on families, particularly between a parent who is away and their loved ones back home. The song’s lyrics depict heartfelt messages exchanged between a father and his family, where he reassures them of his constant presence despite physical distance.
30. Hourglass (2010)
- Title: Hourglass
- Artist(s): Mindy Gledhill
- Album: Anchor
- Release Date: May 3, 2010
- Genre: Indie pop, Folk
- Lyrics: “Little boy, when you speak
I can’t help but kiss your cheeks…”
- Songwriter: Mindy Gledhill
It metaphorically explores the passage of time and the fleeting nature of life. Gledhill sings about the beauty and fragility of moments, likening them to grains of sand slipping through an hourglass.
These parents day songs have something for everyone, ensuring that you can find the perfect tune to express your gratitude and love.