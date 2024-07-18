As we embark on the journey of honoring our beloved parents, it’s only fitting that we turn to the timeless power of music to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Parents Day, a day to celebrate the unparalleled love and sacrifices of our mums and dads, is a time to reflect on the indelible impact they have had on our lives.

In this article, we have curated an ultimate playlist of over 50 heartwarming Parents Day songs that will tug at your heartstrings and remind you of the unwavering support and guidance your parents have provided throughout the years.

1. Unsung Hero (2022)

Title: Unsung Hero

Unsung Hero Artist(s): for KING & COUNTRY

for KING & COUNTRY Album: What Are We Waiting For?

What Are We Waiting For? Release Date : 7 January 2022

: 7 January 2022 Genre: CCM, Pop rock

CCM, Pop rock Lyrics: “Once upon a time, you were 25..Walking up the aisle, you made the promise of your life..”

“Once upon a time, you were 25..Walking up the aisle, you made the promise of your life..” Songwriter: Federico Vindver, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, and Seth Mosley

This song honors the Smallbones’ parents’ journey, as they recall the sacrifices they made in supporting their children’s musical ambitions, and molding them into the men they are now.

2. The Best Day (2008)

Title: The Best Day

The Best Day Artist(s): Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Album: Fearless (Platinum Edition)

Fearless (Platinum Edition) Release Date: November 11, 2008

November 11, 2008 Genre: Country Pop

Country Pop Lyrics: “I’m five years old..It’s getting cold..I’ve got my big coat on…”

“I’m five years old..It’s getting cold..I’ve got my big coat on…” Songwriter: Taylor Swift

The song reminisces about cherished childhood memories spent with Taylor’s mom, highlighting the warmth and comfort of their bond. Swift reflects on the innocence of youth and the wisdom imparted by her mother, conveying gratitude for her unconditional love and support.

3. Slow Down (2002)

Title: Slow Down

Slow Down Artist(s): Nichole Nordeman

Nichole Nordeman Album: Woven & Spun

Woven & Spun Release Date: 2002

2002 Genre: Contemporary Christian, Pop

Contemporary Christian, Pop Lyrics: “Here’s to you, You were pink or blue, And everything I wanted…”

“Here’s to you, You were pink or blue, And everything I wanted…” Songwriter: Nichole Nordeman

The song addresses the universal experience of watching children grow up too quickly, urging parents to cherish each moment and savor the stages of childhood before they pass by. Nordeman’s lyrics vividly depict the milestones of a child’s life, from first steps to graduation, and poetically capture the bittersweet emotions that come with witnessing these moments.

4. Parent Song (2020)

Title: parent song

parent song Artist(s): Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker

Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker Album: Brent II

Brent II Release Date: December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “I might look a bit older now, But I’m still the same kid I’ve always been…”

“I might look a bit older now, But I’m still the same kid I’ve always been…” Songwriter: Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker

The song reflects on the complexities of growing up and the challenges of navigating adulthood while acknowledging the sacrifices and guidance provided by parents along the way.

5. Ain’t Even Met You Yet (2018)

Title: Ain’t Even Met You Yet

Ain’t Even Met You Yet Artist(s): Chris Lane

Chris Lane Album: Laps Around the Sun

Laps Around the Sun Release Date: July 13, 2018

July 13, 2018 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “Hey buddy, I couldn’t sleep, And I know your mom would kill me…”

“Hey buddy, I couldn’t sleep, And I know your mom would kill me…” Songwriter: Chris Lane

It is a heartfelt country song that expresses anticipation and excitement about the future arrival of a child. Lane sings about how his life is already changed for the better just knowing that his child is on the way, despite not having met them yet.

6. Forever Now (2018)

Title: Forever Now

Forever Now Artist(s): Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé Album: Love

Love Release Date: November 16, 2018

November 16, 2018 Genre: Pop, Jazz

Pop, Jazz Lyrics: “I just met you, It seems like yesterday, You opened up your eyes..”

“I just met you, It seems like yesterday, You opened up your eyes..” Songwriter: Michael Bublé

This song reflects on the passage of time and the bittersweet journey of watching children grow up. Bublé sings from the perspective of a parent, expressing a mix of nostalgia and hope for the future. The lyrics poignantly capture moments of love, pride, and reflection as he witnesses his child’s milestones and transitions through life.

7. Older (2020)

Title: Older

Older Artist(s): Sasha Sloan

Sasha Sloan Album: Loser

Loser Release Date: March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “I used to shut my door while my mother screamed in the kitchen, I’d turn the music up, get high and try not to listen…”

“I used to shut my door while my mother screamed in the kitchen, I’d turn the music up, get high and try not to listen…” Songwriter: Sasha Sloan

This song explores the fears and uncertainties of growing older. Sloan contemplates the pressures of adulthood and the longing for simpler times, juxtaposing youthful dreams with the reality of aging.

8. To My Parents (2017)

Title: To My Parents

To My Parents Artist(s): Anna Clendening

Anna Clendening Album: Unfiltered

Unfiltered Release Date: November 3, 2017

November 3, 2017 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “I’m sorry mom and dad, I know I messed up bad…”

“I’m sorry mom and dad, I know I messed up bad…” Songwriter: Anna Clendening

In the song, Clendening expresses deep gratitude for her parents’ unwavering presence and guidance throughout her life. She reflects on the challenges she has faced and acknowledges the strength and encouragement provided by her parents during difficult times.

9. Dear Parents (2020)

Title: Dear Parents

Dear Parents Artist(s): Tate McRae

Tate McRae Album: All The Things I Never Said (EP)

All The Things I Never Said (EP) Release Date: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “Sixteen, lot on her mind. Got a few friends, left the rest behind…”

“Sixteen, lot on her mind. Got a few friends, left the rest behind…” Songwriter: Tate McRae

The lyrics delve into the complexities of parent-child relationships, touching on themes of independence, understanding, and the desire for acceptance.

10. Not All Heroes Wear Capes (2018)

Title: Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Not All Heroes Wear Capes Artist(s): Owl City

Owl City Album: Cinematic

Cinematic Release Date: June 1, 2018

June 1, 2018 Genre: Electronic, Synth-pop

Electronic, Synth-pop Lyrics: “He doesn’t fight crime, Or wear a cape, He doesn’t read minds…”

“He doesn’t fight crime, Or wear a cape, He doesn’t read minds…” Songwriter: Adam Young

The song reflects on the quiet but profound impact fathers have on their children’s lives, emphasizing their love, sacrifice, and guidance. Through whimsical and imaginative lyrics, Owl City paints a vivid picture of cherished memories and the admiration felt toward a father figure.

11. Without You (2019)

Title: Without You

Without You Artist(s): Luke Combs

Luke Combs Album: What You See Is What You Get

What You See Is What You Get Release Date: November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “Dad sold every record he ever owned, Floyd and Zeppelin, Beatles, Stones…”

“Dad sold every record he ever owned, Floyd and Zeppelin, Beatles, Stones…” Songwriter: Luke Combs

The lyrics convey a sense of humility and recognition of the sacrifices made by those who have been there for him through thick and thin. Combs’ powerful vocals and the heartfelt melody create an emotional resonance, capturing the essence of gratitude and the impact of meaningful relationships.

12. Weekends Look A Little Different These Days (2021)

Title: Weekends Look A Little Different These Days

Weekends Look A Little Different These Days Artist(s): Brett Young

Brett Young Album: Weekends Look A Little Different These Days

Weekends Look A Little Different These Days Release Date: June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “I always knew exactly what I wanted, Thought I had a handle on it, Just living for the minute…”

“I always knew exactly what I wanted, Thought I had a handle on it, Just living for the minute…” Songwriter: Brett Young

Young sings about how his priorities have shifted since becoming a father, reminiscing about the carefree weekends of the past and acknowledging the joy and responsibility that now define his weekends.

13. Heart to Heart (2020)

Title: Heart to Heart

Heart to Heart Artist(s): Toby Keith

Toby Keith Album: Blue Moon

Blue Moon Release Date: August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “He’s an innocent little boy, she’s a single mom…”

“He’s an innocent little boy, she’s a single mom…” Songwriter: Toby Keith

This song celebrates the enduring love and connection between two people. Keith sings about the intimate moments shared between partners, emphasizing the importance of open communication and vulnerability in a relationship.

14. He’s Her Life (2022)

Title: He’s Her Life

He’s Her Life Artist(s): Waylon Nihipali

Waylon Nihipali Album: Single release (not part of an album)

Single release (not part of an album) Release Date: 28 Apr 2022

28 Apr 2022 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “I watched him throw his oatmeal bowl. Halfway across the kitchen floor. His momma said don’t let me see you do that anymore..”

“I watched him throw his oatmeal bowl. Halfway across the kitchen floor. His momma said don’t let me see you do that anymore..” Songwriter: Waylon Nihipali

The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of a father’s unwavering commitment to his daughter, describing him as the center of her universe, the one who has been there for her through thick and thin.

15. The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost (2019)

Title: The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost

The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost Artist(s): Craig Morgan

Craig Morgan Album: Single release (not part of an album)

Single release (not part of an album) Release Date: August 30, 2019

August 30, 2019 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “Lights are shining bright, It’s always downtown on the road…”

“Lights are shining bright, It’s always downtown on the road…” Songwriter: Craig Morgan

Morgan sings about the tragic death of his son, Jerry, and the overwhelming pain of losing a child. The song explores the depth of a father’s love and the struggle to find meaning and solace through faith and prayer. This is one of the best parents day songs.

16. Things Dads Do (2021)

Title: Things Dads Do

Things Dads Do Artist(s): Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Album: Country Again (Side A)

Country Again (Side A) Release Date: April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “He’ll make you mow the grass and do it for free, When you think you’re done, he’ll say, “Rake the leaves”

“He’ll make you mow the grass and do it for free, When you think you’re done, he’ll say, “Rake the leaves” Songwriter: Thomas Rhett

Rhett sings about the everyday activities and gestures that define fatherhood, from teaching life lessons to sharing cherished experiences. The lyrics capture the joy and pride that fathers feel in their role, highlighting the sacrifices made and the unconditional love given to support their children.

17. Let Them Be Little (2004)

Title: Let Them Be Little

Let Them Be Little Artist(s): Lonestar

Lonestar Album: Let’s Be Us Again

Let’s Be Us Again Release Date: June 14, 2004

June 14, 2004 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics : “I can remember when you fit in the palm of my hand. Felt so good in it, no bigger than a minute..”

: “I can remember when you fit in the palm of my hand. Felt so good in it, no bigger than a minute..” Songwriter: Billy Dean, Richie McDonald

The song emphasizes the innocence, wonder, and vulnerability of childhood, encouraging parents to nurture their children’s dreams and protect their sense of innocence.

18. Got It From My Mama (2019)

Title: Got It From My Mama

Got It From My Mama Artist(s): Honey County

Honey County Album: High on the Radio

High on the Radio Release Date: June 7, 2019

June 7, 2019 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “The dancing queen gave me her crown the day that I turned 17

But she passed down so much more than these vintage Levi’s jeans..”

“The dancing queen gave me her crown the day that I turned 17 But she passed down so much more than these vintage Levi’s jeans..” Songwriter: Dani Rose, Devon Eisenbarger

The song pays tribute to the qualities inherited from mothers, highlighting traits like determination, compassion, and independence.

19. Watching You (2006)

Title: Watching You

Watching You Artist(s): Rodney Atkins

Rodney Atkins Album: If You’re Going Through Hell

If You’re Going Through Hell Release Date: March 28, 2006

March 28, 2006 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “Driving through town just my boy and me…With a happy meal in his booster seat..”

“Driving through town just my boy and me…With a happy meal in his booster seat..” Songwriter: Rodney Atkins, Steve Dean, Brian Gene White

The song humorously recounts moments where a father realizes his son is emulating his behavior, both the good and the not-so-good. Through tender and humorous lyrics, Atkins captures the innocence and impressionability of children as they look up to their parents as role models.

Title: To The Guys That Date My Girls

To The Guys That Date My Girls Artist(s): Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Album: Country Again (Side A)

Country Again (Side A) Release Date: April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “To the guys that date my girls, let’s get one thing straight…When you pick ’em up, show up early, when you bring ’em home, don’t be late..”

“To the guys that date my girls, let’s get one thing straight…When you pick ’em up, show up early, when you bring ’em home, don’t be late..” Songwriter: Thomas Rhett

The song reflects on the protective instincts of a father and his hopes for his daughter’s happiness and well-being in relationships. Rhett humorously warns potential boyfriends to treat his daughters with respect and kindness, while also sharing his perspective on the challenges and rewards of fatherhood.

21. Thought You Should Know (2021)

Title: Thought You Should Know

Thought You Should Know Artist(s): Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Album: Dangerous: The Double Album

Dangerous: The Double Album Release Date: January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “What’s goin’ on, Mama?

Something just dawned on me

I ain’t been home in some months..”

“What’s goin’ on, Mama? Something just dawned on me I ain’t been home in some months..” Songwriter: Morgan Wallen

Wallen sings about reflecting on past mistakes and missed opportunities, expressing a desire to make amends and share his true feelings with someone he deeply cares about.

22. Never Grow Up (2010)

Title: Never Grow Up

Never Grow Up Artist(s): Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Album: Speak Now

Speak Now Release Date: October 25, 2010

October 25, 2010 Genre: Country Pop

Country Pop Lyrics: “Your little hand’s wrapped around my finger

And it’s so quiet in the world tonight…”

“Your little hand’s wrapped around my finger And it’s so quiet in the world tonight…” Songwriter: Taylor Swift

Swift sings from the perspective of a young person reminiscing about the innocence and simplicity of youth, while also acknowledging the complexities and responsibilities that come with growing older.

23. Sarah’s Song (2014)

Title: Sarah’s Song

Sarah’s Song Artist(s): Sissel

Sissel Album: Gift of Love

Gift of Love Release Date: November 10, 2014

November 10, 2014 Genre: Classical Crossover

Classical Crossover Lyrics: “Mama, how do I begin

To explain this situation we’re in?…”

“Mama, how do I begin To explain this situation we’re in?…” Songwriter: Sissel

The song expresses deep emotions of love, admiration, and possibly longing or nostalgia.

24. In My Daughter’s Eyes (2003)

Title: In My Daughter’s Eyes

In My Daughter’s Eyes Artist(s): Martina McBride

Martina McBride Album: Martina

Martina Release Date: September 30, 2003

September 30, 2003 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “In my daughter’s eyes, I am a hero, I am strong and wise…”

“In my daughter’s eyes, I am a hero, I am strong and wise…” Songwriter: James T. Slater

McBride sings about the profound love and admiration she feels when she looks at her daughter through her eyes. The song’s lyrics reflect the innocence, beauty, and potential McBride sees in her daughter, emphasizing the importance of nurturing and guiding her through life’s journey.

25. Cat’s in the Cradle (1974)

Title: Cat’s in the Cradle

Cat’s in the Cradle Artist(s): Harry Chapin

Harry Chapin Album: Verities & Balderdash

Verities & Balderdash Release Date: 1974

1974 Genre: Folk rock

Folk rock Lyrics: “My child arrived just the other day

He came to the world in the usual way..”

“My child arrived just the other day He came to the world in the usual way..” Songwriter: Harry Chapin

This song tells the story of a father who is too busy with work and other commitments to spend time with his son. The song explores the cyclical nature of life and the regret that comes with missed opportunities to bond with loved ones.

26. Daughters (2003)

Title: Daughters

Daughters Artist(s): John Mayer

John Mayer Album: Heavier Things

Heavier Things Release Date: September 12, 2003

September 12, 2003 Genre: Pop rock, Acoustic rock

Pop rock, Acoustic rock Lyrics: “I know a girl

She puts the color inside of my world

She’s just like a maze…”

“I know a girl She puts the color inside of my world She’s just like a maze…” Songwriter: John Mayer

It explores the complexities of father-daughter relationships. Mayer sings about the impact of parental influence on daughters’ lives, highlighting how a father’s treatment of his daughter shapes her self-esteem and relationships as she grows older.

27. Butterfly Fly Away (2009)

Title: Butterfly Fly Away

Butterfly Fly Away Artist(s): Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Album: Hannah Montana: The Movie (Soundtrack)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (Soundtrack) Release Date: March 24, 2009

March 24, 2009 Genre: Country pop

Country pop Lyrics: “You tucked me in, turned out the light. Kept me safe and sound at night…”

“You tucked me in, turned out the light. Kept me safe and sound at night…” Songwriter: Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri

The song reflects on the journey of watching a child grow up and gain independence, while the parent offers love, support, and guidance along the way. The lyrics convey themes of nurturing, encouragement, and the bittersweet emotions that come with seeing a child mature.

28. Greatest Discovery (1970)

Title: Greatest Discovery

Greatest Discovery Artist(s): Elton John

Elton John Album: Elton John

Elton John Release Date: April 10, 1970

April 10, 1970 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “Peering out of tiny eyes

The grubby hands that gripped the rail…”

“Peering out of tiny eyes The grubby hands that gripped the rail…” Songwriter: Elton John

The lyrics reflect on the profound impact of welcoming a child into the world and the transformative experience of becoming a parent. Elton John sings about the feelings of love, awe, and responsibility that come with nurturing and raising a child.

29. I’m Already There (2001)

Title: I’m Already There

I’m Already There Artist(s): Lonestar

Lonestar Album: I’m Already There

I’m Already There Release Date: May 29, 2001

May 29, 2001 Genre: Country

Country Lyrics: “He called her on the road

From a lonely cold hotel room…”

“He called her on the road From a lonely cold hotel room…” Songwriter: Richie McDonald, Gary Baker, Frank J. Myers

It portrays the emotional impact of separation on families, particularly between a parent who is away and their loved ones back home. The song’s lyrics depict heartfelt messages exchanged between a father and his family, where he reassures them of his constant presence despite physical distance.

30. Hourglass (2010)

Title: Hourglass

Hourglass Artist(s): Mindy Gledhill

Mindy Gledhill Album: Anchor

Anchor Release Date: May 3, 2010

May 3, 2010 Genre: Indie pop, Folk

Indie pop, Folk Lyrics: “Little boy, when you speak

I can’t help but kiss your cheeks…”

“Little boy, when you speak I can’t help but kiss your cheeks…” Songwriter: Mindy Gledhill

It metaphorically explores the passage of time and the fleeting nature of life. Gledhill sings about the beauty and fragility of moments, likening them to grains of sand slipping through an hourglass.

These parents day songs have something for everyone, ensuring that you can find the perfect tune to express your gratitude and love.