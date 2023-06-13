Last week, Kajol shook netizens by deleting all her Instagram posts with a message claiming she was facing one of the toughest trials of her life. While some sensed it was a marketing stunt, others got really concerned about her well-being. As it turned out, it was just the actor dramatically announcing her upcoming series, The Trial: Pyaar. Kanoon. Dhokha.
Streaming from 14th July, The Trial is a legal courtroom drama series featuring Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey in important roles.
It revolves around Noyonika Sengupta, a fierce lawyer and a doting mother, reclaiming her independence while juggling complex relationships, her husband’s infidelity, life’s trials, and a desire to prove herself.
The Trial is an Indian adaptation of the American legal and political drama, The Good Wife. The OG show had Julianna Margulies starring in the lead role. When Kajol announced the Indian show’s name, many netizens were disappointed with the overdramatic title of the series.
Now that the trailer for the Indian adaptation series has dropped, here’s what people are saying about Kajol’s new venture.
