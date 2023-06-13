Last week, Kajol shook netizens by deleting all her Instagram posts with a message claiming she was facing one of the toughest trials of her life. While some sensed it was a marketing stunt, others got really concerned about her well-being. As it turned out, it was just the actor dramatically announcing her upcoming series, The Trial: Pyaar. Kanoon. Dhokha.

DisneyPlusHotstar YouTube | The Trial Trailer

Streaming from 14th July, The Trial is a legal courtroom drama series featuring Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey in important roles.

It revolves around Noyonika Sengupta, a fierce lawyer and a doting mother, reclaiming her independence while juggling complex relationships, her husband’s infidelity, life’s trials, and a desire to prove herself.

The Trial is an Indian adaptation of the American legal and political drama, The Good Wife. The OG show had Julianna Margulies starring in the lead role. When Kajol announced the Indian show’s name, many netizens were disappointed with the overdramatic title of the series.

I'm disappointed with the series before it's even begun. The title "The Good Wife" contains much needed subtext of the series.



WTF is "The Trial – Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha"?? Are we back to 80s Bollywood? https://t.co/LTYBIFnKLy — JWST stan account (@coderzombie) June 10, 2023

The Good Wife is my favourite show.. it’s a show that goes beyond the courtroom into politics, relationships and grey morality.



The Trial – Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha seems like it’s a superhero lawyer trap https://t.co/t6XNtKNM1R — Some Like It Bot (@geobragged) June 10, 2023

Now that the trailer for the Indian adaptation series has dropped, here’s what people are saying about Kajol’s new venture.

The way bubbly Kajol performs serious roles like a pro>>>>>>>> https://t.co/ls1EngIAor — Hit_akshi ll Fan account (@Believers260) June 12, 2023

Having grown-up watching,



The Practice • Ally McBeal • Boston Legal — I am quite inquisitive how #TheTrialOnHotstar pans out.



The trailer, does have some wit (see quotes below), hope it tunnels out well — Plus, there's the fabbiefab @itsKajolD ❤️ https://t.co/c1LF14HmyK pic.twitter.com/YUptyPIoiN — mnm (@mnmpoetry) June 13, 2023

looks like a remake of The Good wife… hope the first season is atleast as interesting as the Og. https://t.co/jFYQVPc1Ak — sara (@queserasarar) June 12, 2023

Cannot wait for this https://t.co/ZM1WJYL8c8 — salwa ³⁰🍷 (@holydemii) June 12, 2023

It's ALWAYS so refreshing to see Kajol on-screen. She has this powerful presence which you can't ignore. Her expressions have always been on point. You feel every range emotion she portrays. Such an incredible actress this country has produced. Kajol, I'm so proud to be your fan! — thenirajmak (@the_nirajmak) June 12, 2023

I need them to be the endgame they got me shipping these two just from the trailer #TheTrial #AlyyKhan #Kajol https://t.co/JrUR1LqHeU — the trial 🔜 adım farah bingewatch (@guccikajolana) June 13, 2023

Super excited for this!! U looks damn hottt in this Awtar. Can't wait 14 July! — thenirajmak (@the_nirajmak) June 12, 2023

Remake of The Good Wife⚠️

Same story line, same plot, same scenes and same dialogues ….

Why????

I would rather re-watch The Good Wife because the OG is far better…..#thegoodwife #kajol #TheTrial https://t.co/OODTUuqUbp — abeez tanbi (@biztanbi) June 12, 2023

insan ki aadat badal sakti hai part literal goosebumps 😭 #TheTrial https://t.co/fEGv6BfoDx — LS2 ERA (@FanaaForKajol) June 12, 2023

will be tuned in, this feels like it is in the same vein as the good wife which i love https://t.co/nLHxkj5zTd — mir (@mxrzxa) June 13, 2023

This is a promising but seems to be an exact remake of the good wife. https://t.co/17212hyj6A — Kunal Katariya (@kunalkatariya) June 12, 2023

JUST LOSING MY MIND A LITTLE BUT ITS FINE I’M FINE https://t.co/EzSyQqElTF — Tishanie (@tishanie_r) June 12, 2023

