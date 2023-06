It’s 2023, and we are discussing songs that continue to rule our hearts even after decades. Of course, the credit goes to various factors such as lyrics, singers, music, casting, cinematography, and more. Going by the current scenario of song remakes in the Hindi music industry, naturally there is a feeling of nostalgia for old tracks that keeps coming into our heads. At times, we also crib about new compositions because old songs had charm that seems lost now with an exception of a few.

Speaking of which, we have found a Twitter thread reminding us of the tracks from 2013 that are turning 10 this year. You will definitely feel old.

A Twitter user, Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar), posted the thread that reads, “…reminding you that these songs are completing 10 years in 2023.”

Reminding you that these songs are completing 10 years in 2023!

Do you feel old? Go on, check out the list, and add more… 😀 pic.twitter.com/r4c1yf5mhu — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 29, 2023

1. Kamli from Dhoom 3

Ni main kamli kamli mere yaar di! Great moves, Katrina.

2. Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Badtameezi ek bimaari hai! Remember?

3. Lat Lag Gayee from Race 2

Mujhe toh teri lat lag gayi! That hook step!

4. Khoon Choos Le from Go Goa Gone

Bloody khooni monday kyun aaya khoon choosne! These Monday blues, I tell you.

5. Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone setting the stage on fire with her graceful dance.

6. Manja from Kai Po Che

Amit Trivedi and Swanand Kirkire’s greatness, ladies & gentlemen.

7. Sawaar Loon from Lootera

Still ‘looting’ our hearts!

8. Main Rang Sharbaton Ka from Phata Poster Nikla Hero

Atif Aslam’s supremacy.

9. Tum Tak from Raanjhanna

Tum tak tum tak arzi meri, phir aage jo marzi! *still counting the word ‘tak’ in the track.

10. Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2

Ohww! That love song when we witnessed Arijit Singh’s phenomenal singing talent.

I am already feeling old. Are you?