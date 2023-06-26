It’s hardly been a year since Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s superhit song, Pasoori, took the world by storm. And now Bollywood has released a remake version of this hit song with Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Distributed by T-Series, this remake version of Pasoori will be a part of the upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Now remakes and Bollywood go hand in hand, so this does not come as a surprise. However, what has taken fans aback is why Bollywood thought a remake of Pasoori was needed.

Fans of the song from all over the world have come together to express their disappointment and even anger. Some have called this remake absolutely unnecessary. While others have said that no remake can touch the magic Ali Sethi created in the original Pasoori. Many were also taken aback by how the remake shows Pasoori as a love song when it is far from it.

Here’s what people had to say and their reactions are quite telling.

Them giving it the Bheege Honth Tere treatment is hilarious to me 😂 — Ishmeet Nagpal 🏳️‍🌈 💛🤍💜🖤 (@IshmeetNagpal) June 26, 2023

That Pasoori Bollywood remake reuniting India and Pakistan like Adipurush united Hindus, Muslims, and Christians.



Coke Studios Pakistan does it again — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) June 26, 2023

prayer circle:



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



🕯 safe from 🕯

pasoori remake

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



may you never hear it. — defective pikachu⁷ (@kishi_asf) June 26, 2023

Pasoori Remake is the proof that only capitalism can win over India-Pak tension — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) June 25, 2023

it’s a year old only and they’re making a remake of it?!??? please bollywood bring back your originality and leave pasoori alone. @cokestudio protect this song at all cost😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YUID19HIt6 — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) June 20, 2023

Ali sethi sold the rights of "Pasoori" to Indian company T-Series? Humse chanda ikatha karleta bhai song bechne ki kya zarurat thi. — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) June 25, 2023

arjit i love u but pls don't ruin pasoori for me also um kartik aaryan what are you tryna do bropic.twitter.com/jXXIOxAtNc — madhoe (@madhuuyaar) June 25, 2023

not claimin to be the biggest lvr of pasoori but as someone who listened to the song every single day for a year and flew to dubai during my thesis week just to see ali sethi perform it live i am certain this isnt very nice



pic.twitter.com/VpfT1QaEby — noor vegan water unnahar (@Noor_Unnahar) June 25, 2023

We have tulsi kumar singing pasoori you all are worried about arijit singh — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) June 25, 2023

I know a Bollywood is NOT remaking Pasoori? I JUST CAME OUT – be original for once my god — H (@caprickhan) June 25, 2023

I am a Pasoori fan to a point that my friend got me a Spotify Pasoori keychain with our picture for my birthday last year. Imagine what THIS is doing to my ears.🤡 — 🌙 (@xemberedcoalx) June 25, 2023

