It’s hardly been a year since Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s superhit song, Pasoori, took the world by storm. And now Bollywood has released a remake version of this hit song with Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Distributed by T-Series, this remake version of Pasoori will be a part of the upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
Now remakes and Bollywood go hand in hand, so this does not come as a surprise. However, what has taken fans aback is why Bollywood thought a remake of Pasoori was needed.
Fans of the song from all over the world have come together to express their disappointment and even anger. Some have called this remake absolutely unnecessary. While others have said that no remake can touch the magic Ali Sethi created in the original Pasoori. Many were also taken aback by how the remake shows Pasoori as a love song when it is far from it.
Here’s what people had to say and their reactions are quite telling.
You can watch Pasoori Nu from Satyaprem Ki Katha here.