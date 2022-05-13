From new seasons to old favourites, Coke Studio has always been a musical gem, and this season is no different. Especially, when we take into account the song going viral on social media, Pasoori!
If you are reading this article, we are 99.9% sure that you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop at least 100 times now. And, we abso-fucking-lutely get it because the song is catchy AF!
With its heartbreaking lyrics and foot-tapping music, this song made a home in our hearts, soon after its release. Now, if you are anything like me and didn't understand a single word from the song (but love singing it on top of your lungs), we have got your back.
Today, we are here to explain what the does this song actually means. Are you ready? Here we go!
Lines:
Agg lavan majboori nu
Meaning:
Set fire to your worries
Lines:
Aana si oh nahi aaya
Meaning:
He said he’d come but he never did
Lines:
Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan
Meaning:
I’ll hide him in my loving embrace
Lines:
Haan baniyan banaiyan di
Meaning:
How will we communicate?
Lines:
Bhool gayi majboori nu
Meaning:
I forget about my helplessness,
Lines:
Aana si oh nahi aaya
Meaning:
He said he’d come but he never did
Lines:
Waari main jaavan
Meaning:
I dote on you
Lines:
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Meaning:
My love, do you know what would happen when we part?
Lines:
Haan baniyan banaiyan di
Meaning:
How will we communicate?
Lines:
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Meaning:
My love, don’t let this distance reign
Lines:
Aa chalein, le ke tujhe
Meaning:
Come, let’s go away
You can listen to Pasoori song here:
Now that you know what you humming, it's time to go make that reel.
All images are screenshots from the song's video.