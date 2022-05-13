From new seasons to old favourites, Coke Studio has always been a musical gem, and this season is no different. Especially, when we take into account the song going viral on social media, Pasoori!  

If you are reading this article, we are 99.9% sure that you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop at least 100 times now. And, we abso-fucking-lutely get it because the song is catchy AF!

With its heartbreaking lyrics and foot-tapping music, this song made a home in our hearts, soon after its release. Now, if you are anything like me and didn't understand a single word from the song (but love singing it on top of your lungs), we have got your back.

Today, we are here to explain what the does this song actually means. Are you ready? Here we go!

Lines:

Agg lavan majboori nu

Aan jaan di pasoori nu
Zehar bane, haan teri
Pee javan main poori nu

Meaning:

Set fire to your worries

And to waiting and to hurries
If your love is poison
I’ll drink it in a flurry

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya

Dil baang baang mera takraya
Kaga bol ke das jaavein
Pavan gheyo dee choori nu

Meaning:

He said he’d come but he never did

My heart lurched
Let the crow tell me why
And feast on sweet supply

Lines:

Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan

Koi mainu naa roke
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Tainu khabar kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Pura vi na hove

Meaning:

I’ll hide him in my loving embrace

No one stops me
My love, do you know what would happen when we part?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di

Gal baat kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Pura vi na hove

Meaning:

How will we communicate?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Bhool gayi majboori nu

Duniya di dastoori nu
Saath tera hai bathera
Poora kar zaroori nu

Meaning:

I forget about my helplessness,

And the customs of people
You’re enough for me
Please fulfil my destiny

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya

Raasta naa dikhlaaya
Dil humara de sahara
Khawahishaat adhuri nu

Meaning:

He said he’d come but he never did

I couldn't see, the way was hiding
My heart gives solace
To wishes unfulfilled

Lines:

Waari main jaavan

Main tainu bulavaan
Gal saari tan hove

Meaning:

I dote on you

I call out your name
Let’s talk it out

Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Tenu khabar kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Poora vi naa hove

Meaning:

My love, do you know what would happen when we part?

I hope you fall in love, I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di

Gal baat kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Poora vi naa hove

Meaning:

How will we communicate?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Sardaari na hove
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Mere dhol judaiyaan di, sardaari naa hove
Dildaaran di, sab yaaaran di, aazaari naa hove

Meaning:

My love, don’t let this distance reign

My love, what of this distance?
My love, don’t let this distance reign
Don’t let these lovers be in pain

Lines:

Aa chalein, le ke tujhe

Hai jahaan silsile
Tu hai wahi, hai teri kami
Bana de, saaja de, panah de hume

Meaning:

Come, let’s go away

Where all the lovers meet
You’re the one, it’s you what I need
Give me life, give me love and take me in your arms

You can listen to Pasoori song here:   

Now that you know what you humming, it's time to go make that reel.

All images are screenshots from the song's video.