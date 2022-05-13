From new seasons to old favourites, Coke Studio has always been a musical gem, and this season is no different. Especially, when we take into account the song going viral on social media, Pasoori!

If you are reading this article, we are 99.9% sure that you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop at least 100 times now. And, we abso-fucking-lutely get it because the song is catchy AF!

With its heartbreaking lyrics and foot-tapping music, this song made a home in our hearts, soon after its release. Now, if you are anything like me and didn't understand a single word from the song (but love singing it on top of your lungs), we have got your back.

Today, we are here to explain what the does this song actually means. Are you ready? Here we go!

Lines:

Agg lavan majboori nu

Aan jaan di pasoori nu

Zehar bane, haan teri

Pee javan main poori nu

Meaning:

Set fire to your worries

And to waiting and to hurries

If your love is poison

I’ll drink it in a flurry

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya

Dil baang baang mera takraya

Kaga bol ke das jaavein

Pavan gheyo dee choori nu

Meaning:

He said he’d come but he never did

My heart lurched

Let the crow tell me why

And feast on sweet supply

Lines:

Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan

Koi mainu naa roke

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Tainu khabar kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Pura vi na hove



Meaning:

I’ll hide him in my loving embrace

No one stops me

My love, do you know what would happen when we part?



I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart



Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di

Gal baat kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Pura vi na hove

Meaning:

How will we communicate?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Bhool gayi majboori nu

Duniya di dastoori nu

Saath tera hai bathera

Poora kar zaroori nu

Meaning:

I forget about my helplessness,

And the customs of people

You’re enough for me

Please fulfil my destiny

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya

Raasta naa dikhlaaya

Dil humara de sahara

Khawahishaat adhuri nu

Meaning:

He said he’d come but he never did

I couldn't see, the way was hiding

My heart gives solace

To wishes unfulfilled

Lines:

Waari main jaavan

Main tainu bulavaan

Gal saari tan hove

Meaning:

I dote on you

I call out your name Let’s talk it out

Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Tenu khabar kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Poora vi naa hove

Meaning:

My love, do you know what would happen when we part?

I hope you fall in love, I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di

Gal baat kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Poora vi naa hove

Meaning:

How will we communicate?



I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Sardaari na hove

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Mere dhol judaiyaan di, sardaari naa hove

Dildaaran di, sab yaaaran di, aazaari naa hove



Meaning:

My love, don’t let this distance reign

My love, what of this distance?

My love, don’t let this distance reign

Don’t let these lovers be in pain



Lines:

Aa chalein, le ke tujhe

Hai jahaan silsile

Tu hai wahi, hai teri kami

Bana de, saaja de, panah de hume

Meaning:

Come, let’s go away

Where all the lovers meet

You’re the one, it’s you what I need

Give me life, give me love and take me in your arms

You can listen to Pasoori song here:

Now that you know what you humming, it's time to go make that reel.

All images are screenshots from the song's video.