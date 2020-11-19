Kangana Ranaut has once again caused a stir on social media. This time for fat-shaming and disrespecting a Twitter user's mental health.

Priyanka Paul, an illustrator and writer shared a tweet about once contemplating suicide, lying about how she felt and having breakdowns in a public washroom. And soon after, found herself attacked by Kangana's Twitter account.

Kangana responded to the tweet calling Priyanka 'toxic' and 'creepy looking' but that's not all. She took her ignorance a step further by asking Priyanka to change her hairstyle and meditate. Which only seems to be a reflection of how much this 'mental health advocate' actually knows about mental health. She also shamed people for their opinions on sex, but that seems right up her alley.

Love how all depressed and suicidal snowflake feminists are doing tauba tauba about premarital sex, some of them are scandalised that a Padma Shri awardee indulges in sex 😂😂😂what is with this Victorian/Islamic approach to a woman’s sexuality, snow flakes are melting on my TL. https://t.co/wiavWX2Hmu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Obviously, this conversation did not sit well with other Twitter users and celebs who were outraged by Kangana's snarky and insensitive remarks.

@KanganaTeam - I am so so sorry that people around you failed you to the extent where you simply cannot extend the most basic empathy or understanding. I hope you get the love you want. @artwhoring is amazing btw, you should check out their work! :) — muskaanpalod (@muskaanpalod1) November 18, 2020

Turns out @artwhoring was the real Queen this whole time. — Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) November 18, 2020

In awe of @artwhoring’s courage and drive. ✊🏽 — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) November 19, 2020

@KanganaTeam stop abusing people based on their looks ...let people be who they want to be.. it's their life...they can live however they want with the kind of hairstyle and tattoos they want. She is beautiful the way she is and definitely not "creepy". — Deexita Choudhury (@Deexita_ctan) November 18, 2020

this tweet is unbecoming of a Padmashri, 3 time national award winner and one who prides in making female centric films, sorry highest ever female grossing films. kuchh to sharam karo. — Devilzguru 🏹 (@_devilzguru_) November 18, 2020

She is beautiful unlike you. With a lovely hairstyle as well. You need to stop abusing young people here. Go get some work to do or you can meditate. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — six_feet_away (@MedChemfeminist) November 18, 2020

“Mental health advocate”. Kuch kaam dhandha nahi hai ki Twitter pe baithkey 20 saal ki ladki ko bully kar rahi ho. Kuch toh sharm karo behna. Chal phut! — mehhhbye 🏳️‍🌈 (@prawnpicklewali) November 18, 2020

Also, while we're here – her hair is the hair my hair dreams of being when it grows up, finds itself, and follows its dreams. — Rega (@RegaJha) November 18, 2020

While Kangana continues to spew hate towards those who actually talk about mental health, it is heartwarming to see others stand up against her. Her ignorance will not be taken sitting down, and maybe this will force her to just google what depression actually means and not just what it is supposed to 'look like'. P.S. Kangana did block Priyanka Paul after the conversation.