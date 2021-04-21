In these challenging times, when people are facing a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, Kangana Ranaut has once again made a statement over the COVID-19 issue. 

After lashing out at people who were feeling 'depressed' about a fresh wave of coronavirus pandemic, she has termed Coronavirus as an outbreak of nature and gave a permanent solution for the issue of oxygen.

Source: Very Well Health

In a series of tweet, Kangana wrote, 'Even scientists believe in the spiritual realm of life, it has nothing but the wrath of nature, it has been scientifically proven that trees also have pain. They can feel emotions, humans brutally use and misuse trees. Alam is that today we gasp for breath. Let it live. '

In another tweet, she shared the video of a woman and wrote, 'Anyone who is feeling low levels of oxygen, please try it. Planting trees is a permanent solution, recycle your clothes, eat a Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now it should help, Jai Shri Ram.'

Here’s what netizens have to say:

Meanwhile, all of us:

Source: Tenor