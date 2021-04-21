In these challenging times, when people are facing a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, Kangana Ranaut has once again made a statement over the COVID-19 issue.

After lashing out at people who were feeling 'depressed' about a fresh wave of coronavirus pandemic, she has termed Coronavirus as an outbreak of nature and gave a permanent solution for the issue of oxygen.

In a series of tweet, Kangana wrote, 'Even scientists believe in the spiritual realm of life, it has nothing but the wrath of nature, it has been scientifically proven that trees also have pain. They can feel emotions, humans brutally use and misuse trees. Alam is that today we gasp for breath. Let it live. '

Even scientists believe in metaphysical realm of life, in that it is nothing but प्रकृति का प्रकोप,it’s been scientifically proven that trees can also feel pain and emotions,humans brutally use and abuse trees and today gasping for breath.We should not choke them live let live 🙏 https://t.co/faJROsEkgY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

In another tweet, she shared the video of a woman and wrote, 'Anyone who is feeling low levels of oxygen, please try it. Planting trees is a permanent solution, recycle your clothes, eat a Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now it should help, Jai Shri Ram.'

Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram 🙏 https://t.co/lBiw6VAUtT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Here’s what netizens have to say:

Low levels of oxygen in this particular situation has nothing to do with plants or oxygen in the air. — krishna mohan D (@km8040) April 21, 2021

What about stats?

Majority of poor people lives in cities (Slums), I dont think they have bamboo shelters and organic food there.

Dont know the logic behind it, but I am sure such a perception from an educated one is really frightening during these times. — Mohit Singh Rathore (@MohitSRathore) April 21, 2021

Is this the solution 😳, a person grasping for breath, low on oxygen, should go out & plant a tree 🤷‍♀️

Most stupid thing to say today, when everywhere in hospitals there are only fee hours pc oxygen left!! — Harmeet Kaur (@HarmeetHstudio) April 21, 2021

Ma'am please take treatment, you've gone mad completely — Karthik (@Dundi21_) April 21, 2021

Mannnnnnn🤣🤣🤣

Lady,

patients who are unable to inhale oxygen or having low level of o2 in blood is due to fact that their lungs are not working properly as covid attack respiratory organs.

Even u take them to amazon jungle still they will have low level of o2.

Kuch bhiii... — gumnaam (@gumnaam_badnaam) April 21, 2021

If my oxygen level is low, I should plant a tree? C'mon lady, you can't be that stupid. — SSS🌈 (@suchisusansad) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, all of us: