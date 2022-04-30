The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie, Dhaakad is finally here.

A spy action thriller, the trailer of Dhaakad certainly promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride of action and suspense.

Touted as our film industry's first high-octane spy thriller with a female actor in lead, the movie stars Kangana Ranaut as the protagonist. From the looks of the trailer, it appears that Arjun Rampal is playing the antagonist. Apart from Kangana and Arjun, the movie also stars Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

The gripping drama revolves around a fierce agent who brings down the continent's biggest human trafficking syndicate operating from Central India's coal mining belt.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, this movie is slated to release on May 20th, 2022 in theatres.

You can watch the trailer here:

It looks like Dhaakad is going to be an amazing ride!

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.