Dhaakad is an espionage action thriller film, which is also the directorial debut of Razneesh Ghai. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in the primary roles, the film had created quite an anticipation with its trailer. Its spy-thriller genre and the hopes of seeing Arjun Rampal as a badass antagonist gave the audience all the more reasons to be excited.

And, it looks like Twitter is mostly happy with the 'dhaakad' release:

Kangana is brave and the film has the story. Finished watching the film in a premiere show dubai. I must Kangana will get her 4th national award. Must must watch.#Dhaakad — Swati Yadav (@swat19940) May 19, 2022

I am shocked to see negative reviews of #Dhaakad,i watched it in the morning show and it's terrific movie. Kangana, Arjun and Divya did splendid performances, kudos to kangana for attempting this. I am Deepika and Salman's die hard fan but can't give blind eye to talent like her. — tamraaskilvis (@Tamraaskilvis) May 20, 2022

#Dhaakad is soooo good, if you guys wanna support good cinema then go and watch the movie in theatres #KanganaRanaut is undoubtedly the best actress right now, give her the due credit, can't imagine anyone playing the role — Drowsy (@drowsy_wanderer) May 20, 2022

It’s interval and till here each scene of film #Dhaakad is perfect, superb and brilliant. #KanganaRanaut done superb and #Dhaakad job. If 2nd half is as good as first half, then it will be a sure shot blockbuster.🔥🔥 #DhaakadReview #DhaakadTrailer #DhaakadKangana #DhaakadMovie https://t.co/HL9oReXsVt — सागर शर्मा (@sagar0fficial) May 20, 2022

REVIEW: #Dhaakad



- A great action movie, worthy of an even bigger sequel. #KanganaRanaut is FLAWLESS, #ArjunRampal looks deadly. Script, camerawork, execution; everything is top notch. But what wins you over is Hollywood like screenplay & action sequences.



MUST WATCH 4/5 — Pradeep D (@PradeepDesai008) May 20, 2022

#Dhaakad is extremely beautiful visually. Action-wise top notch! BUT the placement of sequences are weird, doesn't let you feel things. Three great acting performances but something felt missing all the time. Still, a decent watch. pic.twitter.com/PQ3lHIDl5U — shubham (@think_shubham) May 20, 2022

Amazing action scenes, very clean like a Hollywood movie. Fantastic acting by Kangana Ranaut, Arjun and Divya. Well done whole team. #KanganaRanaut #Dhaakad#KanganaRanaut — Jatinder Kumar (@Jatinde75402343) May 20, 2022

#KanganaRanaut is on Fire in #Dhaakad ! Goosebumps entry 🔥🔥 ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 17, 2022

#Dhaakad

Loved it....Top notch female lead action movie.

Loved it..Kangana is on fire. — Anupama Singh (@Anupama32141752) May 20, 2022

An hour into #Dhaakad and all I want to ask is, why was this film made??? — Billa Sharabi (@chinu_bhai) May 20, 2022

Dhaakad looks like a sasta copy of Lara Croft — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 20, 2022

#Dhaakad won't work cause the character doesn't have any emotional back story for that she's fighting. Kill Bill had that — Vilest (@CR7sHarry) May 20, 2022

Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta also did phenomenal job, they both acted so well, BGM action scenes acting everything is top notch, only storyline is bit weak but still movie is worth watching, definitely for hardwork of entire team #Dhaakad. A must watch action thriller. — TweetuSultanL🌟 (@TweetuIsBack) May 20, 2022

The film released theatrically on 20 May 2022.