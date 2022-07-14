Let's talk about double roles. Bollywood has a thing for double roles and so does the audience. After all, it is really popular and successful. Govinda has done double roles and they were incredibly successful. Even Deepika Padukone did a double role in Chandni Chowk To China.

We came across a thread on Reddit where Redditors discussed double roles that were performed really well. We compiled a list of 14 such performances.

1. "I remember watching Tanu Weds Manu Returns and having extreme sympathy for Datto and thinking the actress did such a better job vs Kangana. And then reminding myself they were the same person. I don’t think anyone has done this. You can truly forget Datto and Tanu were played by the same person." - icomeinpeaceTO

Kangana Ranaut as Datto
Source: Rediff

2. "Rahul Bose as Mahendra and Indraneel in Bulbbul. I loved the contrasting portrayal of the twins. Mahendra was wild and Indraneel was soft-spoken and sophisticated. Rahul Bose did a really good job at it." - Midsommar2004

Rahul Bose in Bulbbul
Source: India Today

3. "Govinda did multiple roles in Hadh Kar Di Aapne." - thetrollslayer1508
(He played a total of six characters)

Govinda in Hadh Kar Di Aapne
Source: Egyptchord

4. "Paresh Rawal in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye." - T-two

Paresh Rawal
Source: Wikipedia

5. "Paresh Rawal in Andaz Apna Apna. Mark idhar hai." - paradox-cat

Andaz Apna Apna
Source: India TV

6. "Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey." - Ok_Base_3100

Shahid Kapoor
Source: NDTV

7. "Sanjeev Kumar in Angoor." - Tytoalba_27

Angoor (1982)
Source: IMDb

8. "I also liked Sridevi in Chaalbaaz." - Tytoalba_27

Sridevi
Source: Deccan Chronicle

9. "The original Judwaa with Salman. I loved that movie. Chalti hai kya nau se baara. Quite a nostalgia." - RMD010

Judwaa 1997
Source: YouTube

10. "An oldie, but I loved Seeta Aur Geeta." - -sk5047

Hema Malini in Seeta Aur Geeta
Source: IMDb

11. "Farhan Akhtar in Karthik Calling Karthik. Technically not a double role." - AuntyNashnal

Farhan Akhtar
Source: IMDb

12. "Shah Rukh Khan in Fan. I believe it was SRK's finest performance of his career. He played a psychopath fan and an egotistical narcissist superstar character in the same movie and that too quite convincingly." - deodartree

Shah Rukh Khan in Fan
Source: IMDb

13. "Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. I was 4-5 years old when I watched that. The concept of a double role didn't click in my brain. I was dumbstruck." - That_laidback_lad

Hrithik Roshan
Source: iDiva

14. "I watched Paheli a couple of days back and I really felt the difference between Shah Rukh Khan, the husband and Shah Rukh Khan, the ghost. I just loved SRK the ghost: the way he romances is just phenomenal and his chemistry with Rani is on another level. SRK the husband really gave me the vibes of an obedient son who just seeks his dad's validation and nothing else." - harjit1998

Shah Rukh Khan in Paheli
Source: Twitter

Tell us which double roles, you think, were portrayed conviningly in comments.