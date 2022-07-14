Let's talk about double roles. Bollywood has a thing for double roles and so does the audience. After all, it is really popular and successful. Govinda has done double roles and they were incredibly successful. Even Deepika Padukone did a double role in Chandni Chowk To China.



We came across a thread on Reddit where Redditors discussed double roles that were performed really well. We compiled a list of 14 such performances.

1. "I remember watching Tanu Weds Manu Returns and having extreme sympathy for Datto and thinking the actress did such a better job vs Kangana. And then reminding myself they were the same person. I don’t think anyone has done this. You can truly forget Datto and Tanu were played by the same person." - icomeinpeaceTO

2. "Rahul Bose as Mahendra and Indraneel in Bulbbul. I loved the contrasting portrayal of the twins. Mahendra was wild and Indraneel was soft-spoken and sophisticated. Rahul Bose did a really good job at it." - Midsommar2004

"Govinda did multiple roles in Hadh Kar Di Aapne." - thetrollslayer1508 3.

(He played a total of six characters)



4. "Paresh Rawal in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye." - T-two

5. "Paresh Rawal in Andaz Apna Apna. Mark idhar hai." - paradox-cat

6. "Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey." - Ok_Base_3100

"Sanjeev Kumar in Angoor." - Tytoalba_27 7.

8. "I also liked Sridevi in Chaalbaaz." - Tytoalba_27

9. "The original Judwaa with Salman. I loved that movie. Chalti hai kya nau se baara. Quite a nostalgia." - RMD010

10. "An oldie, but I loved Seeta Aur Geeta." - -sk5047

11. "Farhan Akhtar in Karthik Calling Karthik. Technically not a double role." - AuntyNashnal

12. "Shah Rukh Khan in Fan. I believe it was SRK's finest performance of his career. He played a psychopath fan and an egotistical narcissist superstar character in the same movie and that too quite convincingly." - deodartree

13. "Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. I was 4-5 years old when I watched that. The concept of a double role didn't click in my brain. I was dumbstruck." - That_laidback_lad

14. "I watched Paheli a couple of days back and I really felt the difference between Shah Rukh Khan, the husband and Shah Rukh Khan, the ghost. I just loved SRK the ghost: the way he romances is just phenomenal and his chemistry with Rani is on another level. SRK the husband really gave me the vibes of an obedient son who just seeks his dad's validation and nothing else." - harjit1998

Tell us which double roles, you think, were portrayed conviningly in comments.

