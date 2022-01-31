These days everyone is talking about the seven entrepreneurs and Shark Tank India judges. Recently the group was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Liv. It was an opportunity to know more about them. Here's a few moments from the episode that gave us more info.

1. When Kapil Sharma asked Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal about his inspiration to start the venture.

Anupam Mittal shared a story when his parents were looking for a suitable match for him and panditji arrived with some 25-30 biodata asking him to choose one.

Maine kaha yaar laakhon mein ek ki toh baat suni hai lekin ye 20-25 mein se mujhe kaise koi pasand aayegi. Mujhe toh karoro mein ek chahiye. Maine kaha internet pe site daal dete hai usme bahot profiles aayegi usme se ek chuno.

2. When Kapil Sharma asked Ashneer Grover why he's always angry with others and he revealed the truth.

Ashneer Grover, founder of Bharat Pe, said that unlike others he doesn't drink and therefore he is always in that one state (not that of anger but jab sunana hota hai toh he does). He then took the opportunity to apologise to everyone he has hurt by his words.

Main Kapil ka manch choose karke, jisko bhi bura laga ho, main 20000 crore rupaye maafi maangta hoon.

3. When Vineeta Singh, founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, revealed why she names the company SUGAR.

She shared an anecdote when recently a person wrote an email to her asking why she chose the name and not chai patti or doodh.

So serious consern 😀 pic.twitter.com/rewncOzQT3 — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) January 22, 2022

To this Vineeta replied:

Main toh sabko yehi bolti hoon ki ek jo Sugar rush aapko milta hai makeup laga ke without the calories. Toh agar aapko sugar hai toh bhi aap pehen sakte hai.

4. When Kapil asked Aman Gupta why they chose BoAt as their brand name.

Aman Gupta revealed that they had hired an advertising agency for this purpose. The agency suggested all sorts of names like audio, sonic, etc. but Aman wasn't convinced.

Maine socha ki easy kya hoga? A for Apple, B for Boat. Toh Boat rakh diya. Easy tha, pronounce karna easy tha. Ab na hum KG ki books mein bhi change karva rahe hai - A for Apple, B for Boat.

5. When Namita Thapar revealed that she is a big Bollywood buff and a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan.

She even did mimicry of one of Amitabh's dialogues.

Mere bacho ka naam hai Jai and Veeru after Sholay.

6. When all Shark Tank India judges agreed that the most weird idea they saw on the show was that of a belly button shaper.

Unhone pitch kaise kiya aapko pata hai? Meri fantasy hai gol aur gehri naabhi.

7. When Anupam Mittal revealed that he had acted in and produced a few films.

A lesser known bite of info is that Anupam has invested in Bollywood films and also acted in a film titled Flavors (2003).

