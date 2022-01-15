Sony's latest show Shark Tank India is a business reality show that gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their business ideas for investment.

The show is the Indian adaptation of Shark Tank, an American reality show. Seven judges on Shark Tank India listen to the contestants' pitches and decide.



While the show has already created a lot of buzz, let's take a look at who are these business experts aka ‘The Sharks’ judging it.

1. Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is the Co-founder of BharatPe, an Indian Online Payment Company. He is an IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus. Ashneer has worked with Kotak Bank (VP), American Express (Chief Financial Officer), Grofers (CFO) until he decided to enter the start-up space in 2015.

As per reports, his net worth is around $95 million. He has made investments in Indian companies like OTO Capital, The Whole Truth, IndiaGold, and Front Row.

The 39-year-old businessman is currently the Managing Director of Bharat Pe. He has already made some Shark Tank India Investments: BluePine Industries, Booz scooters, Tagz Foods, Skippi.

2. Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is the Founder & CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, Mauj Mobile, and People Pictures. He studied at Boston University, and his estimated net worth is $25 million.

He has invested around Rs.1 crore in OLA, which is about a 2% share in the company. Anupam is quite an active investor as he has already funded ElectricPe, CashBook, and Lyst.

3. Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh is the CEO and founder of the skincare brand MamaEarth. It is reported that the company was funded by Shilpa Shetty and Sequoia Capital India. Her net worth is $20 million.

4. Peyush Bansal

Peyush is the founder & CEO of the popular eyewear brand Lenskart. He has studied at McGill University and worked with Microsoft in his initial years.

Reportedly, his net worth is around $80 million. Peyush has already made some Shark Tank India Investments, including Vivalyf Innovations- Easy Life, Ariro, Nuutjob, Meatyour, EventBeep, and LOKA.

5. Namita Thapar

Namita is the CEO of the global pharmaceutical company Emcure Pharma. She has bagged several awards like The Economic Times ’40 Under Forty awards. She was also on the Economic Times 2017 Women Ahead List.

Namita is also the Founder and CEO of Incredible Ventures Ltd. Her estimated net worth is Rs 600 crores. Some of her Shark Tank India investments are Bummer, Skippi Pops, Menstrupedia, Altor, Nuutjob, Farda, Auli Lifestyle, and The Renal Project.

6. Vineeta Singh

Vineeta is CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. She has a B.tech in Electrical Engineering as well as a post-graduate degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

Vineeta's net worth is around $8 million. It is reported that she rejected a job offer of Rs 1 crore to fulfill her dreams.

Some of her Shark Tank India investments include BluePine Industries, Booz scooters, Heart up my Sleeves, NOCD, COSIQ, Skippi Pops, and Ariro.

7. Aman Gupta

Aman is the Co-Founder & CMO of boAt. He holds two MBA degrees, one from the Indian School Of Business and the other from the Kellog School of Management. His net worth is around $95 million.

Aman has made investments at Shark Tank India in companies like BluePine Industries, Peeschute, Bummer, Revamp Moto, Skippi Pops, Raising Superstars, Beyond Snack.

Have you watched the show yet?

Read: 15 Indian Origin People In Charge Of The World's Biggest Companies Prove That We're Leading The Way.