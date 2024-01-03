Films tend to come with opinions that are diverse in ways that leave you low-key confused on what to think – which is fair, given that art is meant to be like that. Animal is one recent example of a film that almost divided the nation (very brutally, perhaps). The film was a misogynistic take on what masculinity entails. However, people are also keen on addressing the filmmaking – which to some, is bold.

For instance, in a recent roundtable by Baradwaj Rangan, Karan Johar shared what he liked about Animal. It started when the directors were talking about how they respond to reviews and critique or what they make of them. He mentioned, “Animal to me, is the best film of the year.”

The filmmaker added, “I loved Animal for its front-footed absolutely conviction based narration, storytelling, breaking grammar and myths.” He put emphasis on the fact that the sequences in the film were particularly new and distinct. According to him, the film was made with a lot of conviction and the director’s work almost blew him away.

He shared his opinions from a director’s point of view, talking about the technicalities of it.