We love connecting with our favourite celebrities in whatever way possible. One such fun way is through Twitter. Our favourite stars keep us updated with what goes on in their lives - be it their upcoming movie or any other major happening in their lives. We are glad that they joined the micro-blogging site, and today we will look back at when they joined Twitter and their first tweets.
1. Shah Rukh Khan
hi everyone. being extremely shy i never thought i would be here. but my friend @kjohar25 insisted that i should learn to share my life.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2010
2. Deepika Padukone
tweet tweet!!its 5 am and all my tweetmates must be fast asleep...so i welcome myself to twitterverse...:-)— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 5, 2010
3. Abhishek Bachchan
hey guys! yes, yes it's really me. thank you troon (thats tarun mansukhani). so people.......JrB is in da house!— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 3, 2009
4. Salman Khan
Arbaaz ne kaha ke tweet kar toh banta hai boss— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2010
5. Anushka Sharma
figuring this out— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 8, 2009
6. Karan Johar
Sitting in the office... with a 100 things on my mind, but the monsoon blues are kicking in strongly and stopping my pro-activity!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 18, 2009
7. Hrithik Roshan
Spread humanity with a vengeance, GO WATCH MY NAME IS KHAN. ..and for the record, my name is HRITHIK ROSHAN.— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 11, 2010
8. Priyanka Chopra
Testing... 123...— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2009
9. Ranveer Singh
Hello check— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 25, 2013
10. Farhan Akhtar
Wondering what exactly is an un?? Incase I want to Do 'un'to others as they would do 'un'to me?— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 22, 2009
11. Anupam Kher
I enter the world of twitter with some trepidation. There is so much to see, so much to learn.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2009
12. John Abraham
Am on...— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 23, 2012
13. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
I cant believe I gave in to this!— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 27, 2009
14. Varun Dhawan
15. Arjun Kapoor
@anshulakapoor it's meeeeeeee— arjunk26 (@arjunk26) June 24, 2014
16. Arjun Rampal
Hello everyone, yes I am finally here thanks to Mr. Kjo.....so lets discover what twitter is all about...right now on the sets of Stepmom..— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 30, 2010
17. Anil Kapoor
So after all that coaxing by my digitally savvy daughters, I am finally on twitter. Let's connect !— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 20, 2013
Most of our favourite celebrities have joined the microblogging website because of KJo, and we couldn't be more thankful.
