We love connecting with our favourite celebrities in whatever way possible. One such fun way is through Twitter. Our favourite stars keep us updated with what goes on in their lives - be it their upcoming movie or any other major happening in their lives. We are glad that they joined the micro-blogging site, and today we will look back at when they joined Twitter and their first tweets.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

hi everyone. being extremely shy i never thought i would be here. but my friend @kjohar25 insisted that i should learn to share my life. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2010

2. Deepika Padukone

tweet tweet!!its 5 am and all my tweetmates must be fast asleep...so i welcome myself to twitterverse...:-) — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 5, 2010

3. Abhishek Bachchan

hey guys! yes, yes it's really me. thank you troon (thats tarun mansukhani). so people.......JrB is in da house! — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 3, 2009

4. Salman Khan

Arbaaz ne kaha ke tweet kar toh banta hai boss — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2010

5. Anushka Sharma

figuring this out — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 8, 2009

6. Karan Johar

Sitting in the office... with a 100 things on my mind, but the monsoon blues are kicking in strongly and stopping my pro-activity!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 18, 2009

7. Hrithik Roshan

Spread humanity with a vengeance, GO WATCH MY NAME IS KHAN. ..and for the record, my name is HRITHIK ROSHAN. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 11, 2010

8. Priyanka Chopra

9. Ranveer Singh

Hello check — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 25, 2013

10. Farhan Akhtar

Wondering what exactly is an un?? Incase I want to Do 'un'to others as they would do 'un'to me? — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 22, 2009

11. Anupam Kher

I enter the world of twitter with some trepidation. There is so much to see, so much to learn. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2009

12. John Abraham

Am on... — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 23, 2012

13. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

I cant believe I gave in to this! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 27, 2009

14. Varun Dhawan

hey guys sorry for the wait but lots of love from the bottom of my heart to all you people and merry x mas . — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 24, 2012

15. Arjun Kapoor

16. Arjun Rampal

Hello everyone, yes I am finally here thanks to Mr. Kjo.....so lets discover what twitter is all about...right now on the sets of Stepmom.. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 30, 2010

17. Anil Kapoor

So after all that coaxing by my digitally savvy daughters, I am finally on twitter. Let's connect ! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 20, 2013

Most of our favourite celebrities have joined the microblogging website because of KJo, and we couldn't be more thankful.



Check Out | This Twitter Account Compiling 'Drunk Posts' By Celebrities Is Where You Want To Be Right Now