Koffee With Karan has always been on target for trolls – from its first season to the current one. Sometimes it’s done in a harmless manner, but at times, it’s nothing but mean and below the belt.

In the first episode of the season, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the couch and had a meaningful conversation about their old relationships. However, it became a controversial issue on social media.

During the conversation, Deepika revealed that there was no ‘real commitment’ between them and they were technically allowed to see others, until their proposal occurred. Post the revelation, the duo was subjected to massive hate and trolling.

The actors and the host didn’t react to these mean trolls for a long time. However, Karan Johar finally retaliated to the controversy during the recent episode.

In the eighth and most recent episode, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor as guests, the host revealed that he was ‘angered’ by these trolls and reactions.

Karan Johar stated that he felt that it was one of the best episodes and yet had a foolish aftereffect.

“I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer. I think all three of us kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect.”

He also said that the reactions angered him because the guests were honest and earnest and yet, people went on and talked wrongly about them.

“I just want to put it out there that the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They were so gracious. And then you’re fucking talking about some nonsense.”

He flashed his middle finger at the camera and questioned the trolls about who are they to judge someone’s life.

“I am like, ‘What do you know about somebody else’s personal life and marriage?’ Tu apne ghar pe dekh na’ is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my fucking middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up.”

The episode was indeed warm, real and full of love!

Please note that all images are taken from the show.