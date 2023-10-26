The most awaited talk show is back on our screens. Karan Johar is back with the eighth season of Koffee With Karan and the episode was worth the wait. The first episode saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gracing the Koffee couch. They effortlessly managed to give everyone couple goals and we could not help but root for them. Lowkey, it felt like we were third-wheeling them.

While we don’t want to give you spoilers for a beautiful episode, the least we can say is that the first episode of the season was high on emotions and feelings. Deepika and Ranveer talked about their wedding and their dating life. The show even went a step ahead and had an open discussion on mental health and medication. Compared to the episodes from previous seasons, this episode featured one of the most emotional and raw discussions.

People took to X (formerly, Twitter) to discuss how much they loved this episode and how this is exactly the kind of thing they expect from Koffee With Karan. Here’s what they had to say.

I'd have been content even if there were no games & the whole episode was just RS, DP & KJ talking. This was such a wholesome start to the season! Looks like Karan & his team really took all the criticisms of the previous season & really worked on the new one!#KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/EcHVIX9Kgi — NS 💃🏻🎼📚 (@missNthuSiast) October 26, 2023

that was the best episode of #KoffeeWithKaran in all 8 seasons. the producers clearly went to work and said it's 2023 we gotta be better than the toxic shit we've been putting out. the conversation on mental health and karan being vulnerable?? pls continue the season like this! — nina (@whewwiee) October 26, 2023

#KoffeeWithKaran Ep1 makes me take a trip down the memory lane back to June 2020.



It was my mom, someone who has never left her town, nor holds a degree, made me, a literal psychology graduate, sit in the middle of the night & suggested to seek professional help coz I need it. — Venba (@paapabutterfly) October 25, 2023

#KoffeeWithKaran

This was the most genuine episode among all the seasons.

Bec of energy and purity of ranveer and Deepika relationship which was shown.

Plus felt bad for Karan when he narrated his life which is still incomplete. pic.twitter.com/bfPxwf9eNw — Abhira Forever (@AbhiraFore99234) October 25, 2023

the new #koffeewithkaran episode is amazing for various reasons but i’m so glad they’re openly talking about anxiety and medication. it takes a lot to talk about mental health let alone on a public platform but it’s great to see that we’re normalising these conversations — g (@periperifries14) October 25, 2023

y'all this episode just felt like all of us were collectively third wheeling one of the best couples to ever exist!!! 😭❤️😭



bhai sacchi ka nazar na lagge inhe! 🥺🧿#KoffeeWithKaran #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #Deepveer pic.twitter.com/roqkGRizS5 — Can I get an alcohol? (@jaishreejesus) October 25, 2023

Nobody expected #KoffeeWithKaran to make us cry. This will be remembered as the most beautiful episode of a show we thought was only capable of making us laugh. Thanks #KaranJohar



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone we love you. #DeepVeer#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #KWK8 pic.twitter.com/QSbbGWRfNL — Daily DeepVeer (@DailyDeepveer) October 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/schahm/status/1717411704051556732

Koffee With Karan S8 EP 01, Don't expect anything flashy, Both @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone were genuine humane and natural, didnt try to be someone they are not! It is very unnatural to say, but this might be the most grounded & Humane episode of #KoffeeWithKaran Show! pic.twitter.com/e9l2k2wL9o — Unpopular Opinion (@DavMahesh7) October 25, 2023

crying truly really crying 😭😭😭😭 #KoffeeWithKaran

most beautiful episode ever. the way ranveer celebrates deepika — Tanisha ☽ (@tanishafagwani) October 25, 2023

This might be my fav episode of all time ngl🥹❤️

#KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/q5SUpnCWHA — 🍒 (@pytmjsb) October 25, 2023

Today's episode of #KoffeeWithKaran was like therapy for me & I'm sure for most of us



Not like usual KWK, this episode moved me in several ways & it resonated with me in multiple stances, also not exaggerating but truly Deepika is lucky to hav a life partner like Ranveer Singh🤍 — Raksha 🍂 (@Raksha_007) October 25, 2023

This episode has clearly set the benchmark for all the upcoming episodes of Season 8. You can stream Koffee With Karan on Disney+ Hotstar.