The most awaited talk show is back on our screens. Karan Johar is back with the eighth season of Koffee With Karan and the episode was worth the wait. The first episode saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gracing the Koffee couch. They effortlessly managed to give everyone couple goals and we could not help but root for them. Lowkey, it felt like we were third-wheeling them.
While we don’t want to give you spoilers for a beautiful episode, the least we can say is that the first episode of the season was high on emotions and feelings. Deepika and Ranveer talked about their wedding and their dating life. The show even went a step ahead and had an open discussion on mental health and medication. Compared to the episodes from previous seasons, this episode featured one of the most emotional and raw discussions.
People took to X (formerly, Twitter) to discuss how much they loved this episode and how this is exactly the kind of thing they expect from Koffee With Karan. Here’s what they had to say.
This episode has clearly set the benchmark for all the upcoming episodes of Season 8. You can stream Koffee With Karan on Disney+ Hotstar.