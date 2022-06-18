It's no news that South movies like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 have been bigger hits than any recent Bollywood movie. And according to Karan Johar, it is because Bollywood filmmakers are not given the same leeway as their counterparts in the South.

When I read the reviews of KGF, I’m like if we made this, we would be lynched. But here, everybody is like 'Oh it was a celebration, a party' and it was. I loved it. I loved it with all my heart. But I feel hum yeh banaate to? (If we had made this, then?)

- Karan Johar

While talking to Film Companion, Karan Johar said that Bollywood filmmakers are not given as much freedom as South filmmakers by critics. He also added that if a movie like KGF was made in Bollywood, it would have been lynched by critics.

It’s working both ways. I feel we are also not given any kind of leeway and then we are trying to be somebody else. So, we are all over the place. We are living a dual existence and we have to stop.

- Karan Johar

The netizens were not so happy with Johar's remark, called him salty and asked him to start making better films in Bollywood.

Keep casting star kids, write a crappy love story with remix of old songs and you expect people to accept bollywood



Kgf was a hit cause of mass belt which Indians craved from a long time + south makers are concentrating on cinematography and presentation. — Rainbow Salt (@realestpotato_) June 17, 2022

First, make a movie which is even 10% of KGF, then talk. — Bhargavi Cn (@Bhargavicn) June 17, 2022

First make a movie like kgf ,then blame critics.

Bollywood makes movies like heropanti2 in the name of masala movies then wants audiance and critics to watch that shit. — Akshay NNk (@akshaywin) June 17, 2022

South is making better masala movie, it's a fact., they don't care about intellectual critics.

If bollywood want to prove themselves, they should make original good and better action/ masala movies than South for audiance. — Akshay NNk (@akshaywin) June 17, 2022

I don't agree with this,bcs if u made good entertainment movie then audience always watch,instead of good movies what u make HP2 Baaghi 3 Attack Satyamev jayate 2 Marjaavaan kind action movies then koi [email protected]@@ b nahi jayega....

KGF 2 worked at BO bcs its well made mve — Virat Harry (@ViratRCB007) June 17, 2022

Bt Bollywood has not been able to make a KGF or a bahubali , first make dn comment on the possibility @karanjohar . Bollywood made war movie n it was good so it was praised , don't make a kalank and expect a KGF praise — K RAHUL ROY (@kamanrahul) June 17, 2022

You are wrong not all Bollywood movies are trolled by critics



People are appreciated good Bollywood movies like

Gangubhai kathiwadi, kashmiri files,sadhaar udhaam, sheershah,sooryvanshi

So stop blaming — Ranjith_yp_💥 (@RanjithDolly) June 18, 2022

You can make good films and it won’t be lynched. But if you r keen in promoting only star kids, anything u make ll go down the drains. Appreciate real talent and then talk about south film making. — Ishika (@ishikaiyer) June 17, 2022

Kya fact jab heropanti 2 bana sakta hu to kgf 2 banane se kyu darte ho aur movie fans ka lie bntu ha critics ka lia nhi race 3 kitne troll hui to lekin at the end it matters collection money 166 cr net — @Rishabteotia01 (@rishabteotia01) June 17, 2022

Some people also came in support of KJo for their love of Bollywood.

True, people nowadays are just blindly hating and bashing bollywood no matter what. Glad I'm not part of this herd mentality. I love bollywood, I grew up watching hindi films and I will always support it. Also, I don't understand why Karan receives so much hate 🙄. — Kumar Saurabh 🇮🇳 (@KumarSa21953566) June 17, 2022

KJo spitting facts — An Honest Guy (@SomeGuyKK) June 17, 2022

LOUDER PLS — Shalini (@ComeToGabbaMate) June 17, 2022

He is correct the way Bharamstra is criticized , it won't be same if it was a South Indian movie — Naitik Rathore (@Im_Vkohli_fan) June 17, 2022

It's a fact. The way Brahmastra is getting trolled, I can only imagine what appreciation it would have got if it was made in the South industry. People would have said south is competing with Hollywood whereas Bollywood is busy in making Heropanti 2 kinda movies — Harshit🏏 #KKR💜 (@Harshit_217) June 17, 2022

He is not wrong though.. but sometimes depends on the artist good or bad south artists try to put up a quality persona infront of media Bwood artists fail in that with their attitude sometimes or Controversial statements — arjun563 (@arjunpratap7484) June 17, 2022

He is right. People would have taged it as ANTI-INDIAN because of the parliament scene. Also people would have trolled it for ITEM NUMBER, VIOLENCE, CIGRETTES AND BAD PLOT but now they are either ignoring it or just praising it which is surprising😂. — HIMANSHU SHARMA (@Himansh87992489) June 17, 2022

Shi bola h..kaafi hadd tk😅...kgf2 jaise action bollywood wale apne movie m rkhe to..physics-chemistry ki gyaan pelne lg jate hain😅 — Abhishek95 (@abhishek060695) June 17, 2022

Thats 100% correct. Nowadays, everything coming from south is being praised and anything from Bollywood experiences a heavy backlash. — jerri (@_ijerri) June 17, 2022

But the truth remains, Bollywood needs to up its game and start making movies which are not just reimaginations of their old formulae.