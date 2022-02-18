A Thursday, which premiered on February 17 will leave you with a lot to think about. The cast has definitely left an impression and all characters have something to offer. Rohit Mirchandani, the character played by Karanvir Sharma has particularly garnered a lot of attention with the film. While he usually plays the guy-next-door characters, he has grown in the last decade as an actor.

Karanvir Sharma made his film debut with Sadda Adda and began his acting career in 2012. His other film roles include Zid (2014), Azhar (2016), and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017). He was always dazzled by the film industry and wanted to create a place for himself, which he has clearly been able to do.

He's known for portraying Shaurya Sabherwal in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, among other TV shows. With these apperances, he's become a familiar face that we've grown to love.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was a show that was loved by the audience because after it went off-air, a lot of people were left disheartened and these reactions on social media were proof.

From running away from her own wedding as her father and her groom did not support her education to getting married to love of her life who is a supporter of her career. The Character Anokhi Bhalla is an inspiration for all women for fighting for her own rights #ExtendSAAKK pic.twitter.com/M0Ns7i9wes — Pragya Ganju (@PragyaGanju) July 7, 2021

This show is very important part of my life.. it's related to my happiness my sadness my everything... please don't break my beautiful dream.. show ko chlne do yaar..#ExtendSAAKK@StarPlus @DisneyPlusHS

Shaurya aur anokhi ki kahani pic.twitter.com/IYXuF5EDkE — Jyoti/happybdaykv (@Jyoti81546643) July 7, 2021

He has also worked in a number of advertisements. While acting in them, he also started working as an Assistant Director for some projects and considered working in the field of direction. Karanvir completed ten years in the industry, in 2022 while working in films, web series and TV shows. In the OTT space, he's worked on Haq Se, which is available on Alt Balaji and Love Sorries, which is available on MX Player.

Karanvir Sharma has created a space while working in different formats and his work speaks for itself. With his performance in A Thursday, we are looking forward to see more of him on screen.