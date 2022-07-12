Shah Rukh Khan has an aura that no one can match. He has made many of us swooning over it for decades now. Shah Rukh has been blessed with good looks, charming personality, warm nature and what not. Not just the audience, the actor has several admirers within the Indian entertainment industry.

Speaking of which, an old video from Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the TV show, featuring Kareena Kapoor as a guest has caught our attention. In the clip posted by @fsharkz, Kareena can be seen blushing like a die-hard fan of SRK as she shares her admiration for him in conversation with Simi Garewal, the show host.

"A very young Bebo fangirling like crazy over Shah Rukh, and him calling her during the interview. So wholesome and cute," the tweet reads. In the clip, referring to Richard Gere and Julia Roberts' film, Pretty Woman, Garewal asks Kareena, "Whom should we cast in Pretty Woman with you?" To which, fan-girl Kareena takes the name of Shah Rukh, her co-star in Asoka (2001). Their conversation is soon interrupted by a phone call by SRK himself. Totally, tumne-bulaya-aur-hum-chale-aaye moment.

We can hear SRK as Pawan (his character in the 2001 film) praising his Asoka co-star Kareena (Kaurwaki).

Kaurwaki, this is Pawan who is just got to tell you how much he loves you as an actor. He want to thank you on behalf of the whole unit of Asoka. He expect you to be excellent in the film and you were far-far way beyond his expectations.

- SRK

I wish you to bring happiness to all the audience as you do. May all your tears come to all the bad people.

- SRK

Shah Rukh then praises himself as he asks her, "Who's the best actor in the world?" To which, Kareena replies saying, "Shah Rukh Khan." SRK concludes the phone call by declaring that Kareena is the best actress in the world. Kareena smiles during the whole conversation.

He’s (SRK) so warm, he’s so loving, he’s so caring, and he makes no bones about showing it.

- Kareena Kapoor

Watch the throwback video here:

A very young Bebo fangirling like crazy over Shah Rukh, and him calling her during the interview. So wholesome and cute. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/LKi54dBm5R — Shaki (@fsharkz) July 11, 2022

Here's how netizens are reacting to the video:

Now, while till now you must have believed that the phone call was a coincidence, it was Shah Rukh's idea. We aren't claiming it, Garewal tells the audience at the end of the video.

Apart from Asoka, Kareena has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ra.One, and Don.