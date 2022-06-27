Saari daulat saari taakat, saari duniya par hukoomat! No actor other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, can own these lines cos they were truly made for him.

Speaking of this, let's give some credit to Shah Rukh Khan's 1997 hit film, Yes Boss' track, Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai from which I have borrowed the aforementioned lines. Almost each and every line of the song is synonymous to his career. It is a perfect example of Law of Attraction. Even SRK believed in it. Kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho, toh puri kainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai, remember?

In Yes Boss, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Rahul Joshi, an ambitious man who dreams to achieve big things in life. Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai makes us feel like as if the lyrics of the song were penned while keeping him in mind. Be it chaand-taare, sone ka mahal, or heere-moti, everything that SRK as Rahul aspired for in the song, he achieved them in real life. Don't believe us? Let's delve into the track.

Chaand taare tod laoon, saari duniya par main chhaoon

Shah Rukh Khan, a, who was born in a middle-class family, is now one of the richest actors in the world. The superstar reportedly has a net worth of USD 700 million . In fact, SRK is among the list of celebrities who have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds, London., check,check.

Shaan se rahun sada, mujhpe log hon fida

SRK lives his life king-size like a Baadshah and has million fans across the world. Each year, be it his birthday or Eid, several SRKians gather outside Mannat to get a glimpse of the superstar. Many fans also get clicked outside his mansion. Shaan se rehna, check, people getting fida, check.

...Haseenayein bhi dil ho khoti

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a separate fan base of women for various reasons especially for the fact that he has given a new definition to the idea of romance that we had watched earlier in the Hindi cinema. SRK is also admired for his charming looks and his respectable attitude towards women. And he is quite witty, a quality that a lot of women like. Haseenayein, check.

Dil ka yeh kanwal khile, sone ka mahal mile

SRK, who dreamt to buy Villa Vienna (now known as), bought the mansion in 2001 at the cost of ₹13.32 crore back then. Reportedly now has a value of over ₹200 crore. SRK as Rahul even shot against the backdrop of Mannat in the song., check!

...Barasne lage heere-moti

SRK has been showered with many heere moti (read: awards and recognitions) in his 30-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry. He was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2005. The superstar has won several Filmfare awards for movies like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Swades, Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan. Heere moti barasna, check.

Well, the whole song, Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai has many connections to his dreams. Meanwhile, here are some other famous tracks of SRK's filmography that speak volumes of his legacy.

1: Baadshah O Baadshah: Baadshah

Chaaron taraf hain mere hi charche

Hoton pe hai bas mera naam



2: Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye: DDLJ

Tujhe dekha to yeh jana sanam

Pyar hota hai deewana sanam

3: Chaiyya Chaiyya- Dil Se

Jinke sar ho ishq ki chaaon

Paaon ke neeche jannat hogi



4: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Ab to mera dil jaage na sota hai

Kya karu haaye kuch kuch hota hai

5: Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai- Kal Ho Naa Ho

Har pal yahan jee bhar jiyo

Jo hai sama, kal ho na ho

Coming back to the song Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai, it's some sort of chamatkar that every dreamer wish for. Maan ja aye khuda, itni si hai dua, main ban jaoon sabse bada. And he became one.

Shah Rukh Khan is now making a comeback on the big screen after his 2018 release Zero. He has various films in the pipeline including Pathan, Dunki, and Jawan.