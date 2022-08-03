Koffee With Karan Season 7 has been the talk of the town ever since the popular chat show dropped on our television screens. With the right amounts of chemistry and spilling the beans, we have seen some juiciest conversations brewing on the couch.

Needless to mention, we are super excited for the upcoming episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan , as the promo promises a hilarious ride with actors spilling beans about their sex lives and fashion judgments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the queen of sass and wit, is now sending us some major 'Poo' vibes with some cheeky reels. Karan Johar, touted as the tinsel town's gossipmonger, shared a reel on his social media handle featuring himself and his gal-pal, Bebo.

Recreating her iconic dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the duo posted a hilarious reel.

Hey Bebo, coffee tonight?

Tell me how it was!

Without a doubt, netizens got nostalgic and wanted more of the OG queen!

You can see the reel here:

Grab that bucket of popcorn for this epic KWK episode!

